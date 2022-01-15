MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Starting Monday: NYWIFT Industry Screening: MLK|FBI

Starting Monday: NYWIFT Industry Screening: MLK|FBI

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a moral leader. Yet throughout his history-altering political career, he was often treated by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies like an enemy of the state.

In this virtuosic documentary, award-winning editor and director Sam Pollard (Editor, 4 Little Girls, Mo’ Better Blues; Director/Producer, Eyez on the PrizeSammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me) lays out a detailed account of the FBI surveillance that dogged King’s activism throughout the ’50s and ’60s, fueled by the racist and red-baiting paranoia of J. Edgar Hoover. In crafting a rich archival tapestry, featuring some revelatory restored footage of King, Pollard urges us to remember that true American progress is always hard-won.

Screening Dates: Film available from Monday, January 17th through Friday, January 21st.

How to See the Film: Links will be sent out on Monday, January 17th

Cost: Free

To register click here.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 14, 2022
Read More

Legendary 90s Film Scenes That We Will Always Remember

WriterJanuary 13, 2022
Read More

SAG Award Nominees Where Power of the Dog, Ted Lasso and House of Gucci Dominate

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 12, 2022
Read More
Golden Globes

The Golden Globes: Netflix is the Big Winner

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

Being The Ricardos Making The Arnaz’s Ho Hum

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2022
Read More

We Say Good-Bye to Sidney Poitier 

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 9, 2022
Read More

Don’t Look Up Hits Hard and On The Mark, Maybe Even a Bit Too Solidly to Laugh Whole Heartedly At

RossJanuary 8, 2022
Read More