Stay Comfortable and Healthy With These Essentials

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it sometimes feels as if staying comfortable and healthy is out of your control. This, however, is certainly not the case. In fact, there are actually plenty of little ways that you can help yourself with health and comfort.

Over the last year and a half, our country–and world–have redefined what taking care of ourselves looks like. We’ve had to pivot innumerable times to deal with changing guidelines, new developments, and emerging results. The result is that we have become highly adaptable, and perhaps more invested in taking care of our health and safety than ever before.

If you are looking for ways that you can actually positively impact your health and comfort, look no further. These essentials will give you the boost that you need, no matter what your situation is.

For All People: 3M N95 Masks

Remember when, at the beginning of the pandemic, you couldn’t get your hands on 95 masks? They’ve finally made their grand return, and it would be wise to purchase a few while they are in stock.

3M N95 masks are able to give you the protection you are seeking against COVID-19 and other viruses. A securely-worn paper, fiber, or cloth face mask has been shown that it reduces the spread of both viral and airborne bacterial infections. This is because it works to block the respiratory dropments as well as aerosolized particles that can carry a germ, virus, or other contaminant when the person that has it talks, sneezes, or coughs.

You should also be sure that you are getting an N95 mask that has been certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH. This means that they have gone through extensive testing.

When it comes to airborne illnesses, you can never be too safe–and N95 masks can provide you with the security you need to feel more comfortable around people in this highly difficult time.

For People With Babies: Organic Baby Food For Delivery

Here’s an undeniable fact: if you have a baby, taking a look at what’s in their food is a wise idea. There are a variety of reasons why shopping organic is a wise idea, and what could be better than getting it delivered right to your house?

Now, it’s possible to get organic baby food for delivery. Whether it’s simply because you like the convenience of delivery or because you feel safer at home right now, you don’t have to choose between excellent baby food and the risks that can come with leaving your home.

Ideally the organic food brand that you choose for your new child will have options. Children need different things as they grow and develop, and it’s smart to choose a food brand that creates versions of the product that correlate to age and what they need.

If you’re really being careful, you should also ensure that the brand you choose has none of the big nine allgens, no added sugars, is not fortified, no gluten, and is, of course, organic.

For People Who Menstruate: Rael

If you are a person who gets their period, Rael is a brand that you should definitely check out. The products available from Rael could make your period significantly more comfortable–which we all know can be one of the most difficult times of the month.

Rael offers a variety of supportive products that will offer you comfort and convenience when you are menstruating. They are deeply committed to sustainability, and that’s something that you will notice throughout their product offerings.

They have reusable period underwear (much more comfortable than what you’ve been wearing before!), organic cotton reusable pads, and even a complete period care kit that will help you conquer both days and nights when you are menstruating.

If that wasn’t enough, Rael even has some products that are not specifically for your period. They have skincare, washes and wipes, acne treatment, and heating patches, too. If you are looking for a self-care item, Rael most likely has it.

For People Who Are Struggling With Anxiety: YANA

If you are struggling with anxiety, your first step should be to see a therapist or counselor, if you have the means to be able to do so. In addition, this product is not a replacement for prescribed medications that were given to you to treat anxiety or depression.

That being said, YANA can make a tremendous difference with your anxiety levels. The acronym stands for “you are not alone” which is an important reminder when you are struggling with any mental health crisis.

The exact way that the product works isn’t exactly known, but it is often thought that it has an impact on chemicals that influence your moods in your body, most specifically norepinephrine and dopamine. That makes YANA different from other antidepressants you might have heard of in the past as it doesn’t impact serotonin levels.

For People Who Have Diabetes: A Specific Type of Bread

If you are someone who has diabetes, you likely have to take specific steps with your diet to support the condition. Maybe you have thought that bread is out of the picture, or you are unable to have it with diabetes as it causes your levels to spike.

This is not necessarily true; you just haven’t found the best bread for diabetics yet. The reality is that you should avoid white bread, and go for sprouted when you have the opportunity to do so.

In addition, it is really wise to steer clear of breads that have refined ingredients–think the loaves that you can get in the supermarket. While they are cheaper than some alternatives, they could have a negative impact on your condition. Instead, find a bread that fuels your body.

For People Who Are Adamant About Skincare: Body Wash

There are few things as exciting, for a skincare enthusiast, as finding out about a new body wash collection. Ideally the collection will smell good, be effective, and help your skin out. If you have been looking for a body wash that manages to hit all three of these points in the past, look no further.

You will want to be sure that you like the scent of the body wash that you choose, as you will be using it more than just once. This is a must to stay comfortable because you want to like the way you smell–and of course you want a product that will help your skin stay clean!

Remember: Staying Happy And Healthy Can Be A Combination Of These

The reality is that what makes one person happy and healthy might not work for another, so you will have to find a routine that works for you specifically. While that might take some time, it will definitely be worth it when you find a wellness and comfort routine that puts a smile on your face and has you feeling your best every time.

Whether you are someone who falls into multiple of these categories or just one, creating your own routine is one of the best things–and most empowering ones–that you can do for yourself.