Staying In Pittsfield and Saying Good-Bye

There is so much to do in Pittsville MA. The group also went to the Farmer’s Market.

We explored the shopping downtown.

Went to breakfast at Dotties Coffee Lounge. Note that even though there are tables, there is no waiter service, you have to order at the counter. They have great coffee choices, baked goods, oatmeal and sandwich’s.

Took in the local arts, which is all over the town.

Right before we headed back home we met the artist who has murals all over Pittsfield including the art for the Berkshire Flyer. Pittsfield artist Jesse Tobin McCauley who based her mural on the original poster. She carefully brushed peppermint green paint inside a row of triangles to represent the Berkshire mountains. Her mural is one of the first things you will see when they get off the train.

I look forward to coming back to Pittsfield and learning more.

With artist Jesse Tobin McCauley

