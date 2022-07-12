MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Staying In Pittsfield: Arrowhead and Herman Melville

Staying In Pittsfield: Arrowhead and Herman Melville

Arrowhead, also known as the Herman Melville House, is a historic house museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

It was the home of American author Herman Melville during his most productive years, 1850–1863.

Here, Melville wrote some of his major work: the novels Moby-Dick, Pierre, The Confidence-Man, and Israel Potter; The Piazza Tales ; and magazine stories such as “I and My Chimney”.

                           The house, located at 780 Holmes Road in Pittsfield, was built in the 1780s as a farmhouse and inn.

I highly recommend taking this tour as the guides are so informative and you will learn things that are beyond interesting.

Arrowhead tours are offered Thursday through Monday at 10 am, 11 am, 12pm, 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

On Stable Ground: The Dos and Don’ts of Prenuptial Agreements

WriterJuly 12, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Hancock Shaker Village

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Hotel On North

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Dinning at Berkshire Palate

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Methuselah Bar and Lounge

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2022
Read More

Fly From Manhattan For a Mini Vacation on The Berkshire Flyer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2022
Read More

To Your Summer Health

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 8, 2022
Read More

Shop Til You Drop with These Summer Favorites

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 8, 2022
Read More

How Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Car Insurance Premiums?

WriterJuly 5, 2022
Read More