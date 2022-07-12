Staying In Pittsfield: Arrowhead and Herman Melville

Arrowhead, also known as the Herman Melville House, is a historic house museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

It was the home of American author Herman Melville during his most productive years, 1850–1863.

Here, Melville wrote some of his major work: the novels Moby-Dick, Pierre, The Confidence-Man, and Israel Potter; The Piazza Tales ; and magazine stories such as “I and My Chimney”.

The house, located at 780 Holmes Road in Pittsfield, was built in the 1780s as a farmhouse and inn.

I highly recommend taking this tour as the guides are so informative and you will learn things that are beyond interesting.

Arrowhead tours are offered Thursday through Monday at 10 am, 11 am, 12pm, 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.