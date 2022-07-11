Staying In Pittsfield: Dinning at Berkshire Palate

Berkshire Palate’s mission statement is simple. Food is important. It sustains you, can delight you, or even entertain you. Using the freshest ingredients (locally sourced when possible) they create dishes that respect the ingredients as well as the patrons consuming them.

We choose Berkshire Palate, because it is part of Hotel North, though it is sourced out. The great thing though is they have the same caring attitude toward their quality and guests as Hotel North.

Starting out with drinks Laurenn and I had diet cokes, Jalyn Canavel Prosecco ($10), ElizaBeth Bollini Pino Grigio ($10) and Taylor Sip Of Sunshine Beer ($8) which she swears is fantastic. ElizaBeth joined her after her wine.

For appetizers, I personally loved the Popcorn Cauliflower ($11) a gluten free, delicious treat. Dipped in chickpea batter, it is served with truffled yogurt and parmesan. The taste is fresh and clean, even though it is fried.