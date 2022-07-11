MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Staying In Pittsfield: Dinning at Berkshire Palate

Berkshire Palate’s mission statement is simple. Food is important.  It sustains you, can delight you, or even entertain you.  Using the freshest ingredients (locally sourced when possible) they create dishes that respect the ingredients as well as the patrons consuming them.

We choose Berkshire Palate, because it is part of Hotel North, though it is sourced out. The great thing though is they have the same caring attitude toward their quality and guests as Hotel North.

Starting out with drinks Laurenn and I had diet cokes, Jalyn Canavel Prosecco ($10), ElizaBeth Bollini Pino Grigio ($10) and Taylor Sip Of Sunshine Beer ($8) which she swears is fantastic. ElizaBeth joined her after her wine.

Popcorn Cauliflower

For  appetizers, I personally loved the Popcorn Cauliflower ($11) a gluten free, delicious treat. Dipped in chickpea batter, it is served with truffled yogurt and parmesan. The taste is fresh and clean, even though it is fried.

Crispy Calamari

The others in the group were impressed by the Crispy Calamari ($13) served with romsco sauce, lemon ginger aioli.

For entree’s Jalyn had the Bistro Burger  ($16) with gouda, bacon, caramelized onion, pickles, whole grain mustard served with French Fries.
 
Laurenn, ElizaBeth and Taylor all had Lobster Rolls ($28) with lemon ginger aioli, aleppo and greens. There plates were completely cleaned and all were satisfied.
I had a BLT ($15) that said it was served with fried green tomatoes, thick cut bacon and cranberry aioli. Missing were the fried green tomatoes, they were replaced by normal tomatoes and the cranberry aioli, which was regular mayo. The sandwich was good, but one of the things I have found is don’t expect what was on the menu to show up they way it is worded.
The food was good, the atmosphere friendly and warm. For what you receive it is a great bargain.
Berkshire Palate, 297 North Street, Pittsfield, Ma

(413) 464-0695
Closed Monday’s Open most days 11 -9pm on the weekends until 10pm

