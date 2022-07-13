Staying In Pittsfield: Eating at District Kitchen & Bar

Jared Decoteau

District Kitchen & Bar, serves modern American food, rotating craft beer, innovative house cocktails, and excellent wine. Their ever-changing seasonal menu showcases locally sourced ingredients. District takes food seriously. The owner Jared Decoteau was welcoming, as was the entire staff giving the restaurant a warm and welcoming feel.

They are primarily a walk-in restaurant, although they do accept reservations for large groups. Make sure you get there 2 hours before you need to be somewhere as this restaurant packs out and food and drinks are to order. For New Yorkers this will make you feel like you stepped into a chic SOHO boutique restaurant.

District showcases local artists on their walls. Not only does it help the local economy, but makes District festive.

I started out with the Coconut Margarita ($16) casamigos tequila reposado, cointreau, organic coconut milk/coconut cream, lime juice (rocks). Though sour it was refreshing.

Lauren had a Tzakoli Rose/Balea/Basque/2020 ($13)

But changed to a Cosmopolitan ($13)

Jalyn had the Night Of The Iguana ($15) tullamore dew, tempus fugit crème de banane, amontillado sherry, fernet branca.

She switched to a Prosecco/Ca’ Di Rajo “Doc Treviso” Brut/Italy/NV ($11) light & crisp texture from the veneto region with banana, wild flower, & pineapple notes.

ElizaBeth had a Ibiza Martini ($16) spanish olive oil-washed berkshire greylock gin, zirbenz alpine liqueur, dolin dry vermouth, house orange tincture, manchego- stuffed olive, house-brined cocktail onion and a Here Comes Brenda ($13) plantation dark & pineapple rums, velvet falernum, orgeat, lime. Sorry I forgot to get the picture.