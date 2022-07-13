Staying In Pittsfield: Eating at District Kitchen & Bar

Jared Decoteau
District Kitchen & Bar, serves modern American food, rotating craft beer, innovative house cocktails, and excellent wine. Their ever-changing seasonal menu showcases locally sourced ingredients. District takes food seriously. The owner Jared Decoteau was welcoming, as was the entire staff giving the restaurant a warm and welcoming feel.
They are primarily a walk-in restaurant, although they do accept reservations for large groups. Make sure you get there 2 hours before you need to be somewhere as this restaurant packs out and food and drinks are to order. For New Yorkers this will make you feel like you stepped into a chic SOHO boutique restaurant.
District showcases local artists on their walls. Not only does it help the local economy, but makes District festive.
I started out with the Coconut Margarita ($16) casamigos tequila reposado, cointreau, organic coconut milk/coconut cream, lime juice (rocks). Though sour it was refreshing.
Lauren had a Tzakoli Rose/Balea/Basque/2020 ($13)
But changed to a Cosmopolitan ($13)
Jalyn had the Night Of The Iguana ($15) tullamore dew, tempus fugit crème de banane, amontillado sherry, fernet branca.
She switched to a Prosecco/Ca’ Di Rajo “Doc Treviso” Brut/Italy/NV ($11) light & crisp texture from the veneto region with banana, wild flower, & pineapple notes.
ElizaBeth had a Ibiza Martini ($16) spanish olive oil-washed berkshire greylock gin, zirbenz alpine liqueur, dolin dry vermouth, house orange tincture, manchego- stuffed olive, house-brined cocktail onion and a Here Comes Brenda ($13) plantation dark & pineapple rums, velvet falernum, orgeat, lime. Sorry I forgot to get the picture.
And Taylor stuck to a Negroni ($15)
To comment the drinks we ordered a Public Salad (7.95) local greens, goat cheese, roasted almond, dried cranberry, honey cider dressing.
Pei Mussels ($21.95) house fennel sausage, kale, tomato ragu, grilled baguette.
A must order is the Mac & Cheese ($18.95) pancetta, smoked gouda, roasted tomato and panko was really one of the best Mac & Cheese’s I have ever had and I have had a lot.
For Entree’s I had the Pan Seared Duck Breast ($28.95) with braised cabbage, roasted pear, pommery mustard sauce. The last three ingredients made the dish.
ElizaBeth had the Coffee Rubbed Strip Steak ($31.95) with fingerling potato, grilled corn-pineapple salsa.
Jalyn had Soft-Shell Crab Po’Boy ($21.95) pan fried with cabbage, tomato, & cajun remoulade on toasted baguette with choice of fries or greens.
Now remember when I said leave about 2 hours….the three of us had a 7pm show and we had only had a hour an half, so we ended up taking our entree’s to the hotel. This was not the restaurants fault nut ours. Don’t let it be yours. The restaurant is across the street and a block away from The Colonial Theatre.
Laurenn did not have an entree, so I gave her half of mine, but Taylor had a delicious Pan Roasted Salmon ($27.95) with roasted fennel, dill risotto, fried leek, orange-anisette sauce.
I am sorry I did not get a chance to try their tempting desserts, but I will definitely come back.
District Kitchen & Bar is located at 40 West Street Pittsfield MA
Open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday from 4pm
