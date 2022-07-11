Staying In Pittsfield: Hotel On North

We entered through the back, a short walk from the train station to our Hotel On North.

We were greeted by local artwork, bicycle memorabilia and old world charm that immediately made you feel at home and safe.

Owned by Berkshire residents David and Laurie Tierney, Hotel on North is a celebration of the buildings’ long heritage as the legendary menswear and sporting goods emporium Besse-Clarke.

The hotel itself has preserved and restored many architectural features that give a nod to another era. Here exposed brick walls, tin ceilings, decorative columns are embraced, giving a feeling of old world decadence and days gone by.

The rooms no two are the same. Each hotel room has a different footprint. Locally crafted, handpicked furniture and décor draws out the distinctive character of every room, and on return visits, you’ll enjoy the pleasure of discovering a new room each time. Accents of modern meld with the Victorian era’ clean lines.

There are five-room categories include standard, superior, and premier rooms…some with working wet bars, gas fireplaces, and even kitchenettes with washer/dryers. 45 spacious rooms in all and all features flat-screen high-definition smart TVs, Bluetooth-enabled audio, personal coffee makers, in-room safes, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and an alarm clock.

My favorite is the Library Suite with 125 bookshelves filled with uniquely curated books, crafts, memorabilia, and design pieces? There’s even a rolling library ladder to let you take a close up peek of items out of reach. This tucked-away 644 square foot corner suite has dramatically high ceilings and offers panoramic views of both downtown Pittsfield and the mountains. Featuring a king bed and separate living area with a Sofa Bed.

Here is a fun fact…all the rooms have books and if you start one and don’t have time to finish, they will give you the book if you ask.

There are rooms with soaking tubs for complete relaxation. I actually wished I could do a staycation and jut relax in these luxurious settings.

All the bed are extremely comfortable with hard and soft pillows. Another fun fact…when you arrive you will have a personalized note waiting just for you.

All the rooms also have mini sitting areas. These rooms are bigger than NYC apartments and much cleaner.

Planning a wedding or a corporate event? Hotel On North is perfect! Seating for up to 130 people for a conference, 80 for a sit down wedding.

Rich in theatre history with Barrington Stage, there were theatre posters that made this hotel perfect for the theatre lover. Barrington Stage is around the corner.

Rooms start at $209 and go to $509 per night.

There is complimentary gated parking located in back of the hotel, 24/7 luggage assistance, The Berkshire Palate is open lunch and dinner Wednesday thru Sunday, Fitness center located adjacent to the building. Day pass includes all classes and equipment. Complimentary day passes for all hotel guests.

Versatile meeting and celebration spaces that gracefully host intimate gatherings or expansive receptions of up to 130 people

Guests may store their ski equipment in our spacious lockers with easy access to the parking lot, located in back of the hotel

If you are looking for history, comfort, boutique, friendliness and luxury, this is the perfect place to stay.

Oh another fun fact…Hotel On the North is conveniently located and is pet friendly!