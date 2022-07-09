MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Staying In Pittsfield: Methuselah Bar and Lounge

Staying In Pittsfield: Methuselah Bar and Lounge

After arriving in Pittsville on the inaugural run of The Berkshire Flyer, we checked into our hotel (more on that tomorrow), to find the bar was closed for food. We headed to a quaint bar down the street called Methuselah Bar and Lounge, which reminded me of the Gramercy Tavern.

Watermelon Margarita

My companions and I started out with drinks. I had the Watermelon Margarita ($12) which was delightful.

Laurenn had a Rose ($10)

The Paper Plane

Jalyn, The Paper Plane ($10) Rye Whiskey, Aperol, Amaro and Lemon Juice

ElizaBeth had Big Elm 413 a local beer ($5) and Berkshire’s Mountain Distillers Berkshire’s Bourbon ($10)

And Taylor had the Aviation ($10) Plymouth Gin, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon Juice.

These drinks were generously poured and were reasonably priced.

For food, ElizaBeth and I split the Burrata Salad ($16) it read with heirloom tomatoes and basil served with Berkshire Mountain Bakery Sourdough Toast and Balsamic Dressing. Though the salad was good, it was missing the Basil, Balsamic Dressing and the toast wasn’t;t sourdough ( it is my favorite bread). The Burrata however, was melt in your mouth fabulous. I think we actually might have gotten Laurenn salad, as she never got her salad and there were smoked mushrooms. I did not know there were mushrooms on the dish, I thought maybe they added eggplant, it wasn’t until my tongue felt weird,  I knew they were mushrooms, as I am allergic.

ElizaBeth, Taylor and Jalyn all had the Firecide Salad ($12) with Chicken added ($7).

I had BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($12) Roasted Misty Knoll Farm Chicken, House BBQ Sauce, House Pickled Jalapeño, Smoked Cheddar, Coleslaw, Pretzel Bun. I added the fries for ($3) which was well worth it as they were delicious. There was however no cheddar or cold slaw on this dish. The chicken however was perfectly cooked.

The decor is charming and eclectic, which makes you feel right at home.

The Best Part…..they serve until 10pm.

Methuselah Bar and Lounge: 391 North Street, Pittsfield, MA

Open 5pm -1am closed Sunday.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

