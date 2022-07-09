Staying In Pittsfield: Methuselah Bar and Lounge

My companions and I started out with drinks. I had the Watermelon Margarita ($12) which was delightful. Laurenn had a Rose ($10) Jalyn, The Paper Plane ($10) Rye Whiskey, Aperol, Amaro and Lemon Juice ElizaBeth had Big Elm 413 a local beer ($5) and Berkshire’s Mountain Distillers Berkshire’s Bourbon ($10) And Taylor had the Aviation ($10) Plymouth Gin, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, Creme de Violette, Lemon Juice. These drinks were generously poured and were reasonably priced.

For food, ElizaBeth and I split the Burrata Salad ($16) it read with heirloom tomatoes and basil served with Berkshire Mountain Bakery Sourdough Toast and Balsamic Dressing. Though the salad was good, it was missing the Basil, Balsamic Dressing and the toast wasn’t;t sourdough ( it is my favorite bread). The Burrata however, was melt in your mouth fabulous. I think we actually might have gotten Laurenn salad, as she never got her salad and there were smoked mushrooms. I did not know there were mushrooms on the dish, I thought maybe they added eggplant, it wasn’t until my tongue felt weird, I knew they were mushrooms, as I am allergic.

ElizaBeth, Taylor and Jalyn all had the Firecide Salad ($12) with Chicken added ($7).

I had BBQ Chicken Sandwich ($12) Roasted Misty Knoll Farm Chicken, House BBQ Sauce, House Pickled Jalapeño, Smoked Cheddar, Coleslaw, Pretzel Bun. I added the fries for ($3) which was well worth it as they were delicious. There was however no cheddar or cold slaw on this dish. The chicken however was perfectly cooked.

The decor is charming and eclectic, which makes you feel right at home.

The Best Part…..they serve until 10pm.

Methuselah Bar and Lounge: 391 North Street, Pittsfield, MA

Open 5pm -1am closed Sunday.