Staying In Pittsfield: Pittsfield State Forest and Berry Pond

The best part of Saturday and my trip to Pittsfield Ma. was Mindy Miraglia of Berkshire Camino. This knowledgeable, caring, considerate, spiritual guide was a joy to have. She picked us up from the Farmers Market and took us to Pittsfield State Forest and Berry Pond. Now I am not a hiker and ElizaBeth is healing from a broken foot, Taylor is an athlete and she took all that into consideration. She also brought us to Arrowhead and Hancock Shaker Village. Most of what I learned about Pittsfield, I learned from Mindy.

Mindy

First up was Fitch–Hoose House at 6 Gulf Road in Dalton, Massachusetts. The house was settled by freed or escaped African Americans in the early 19th century. Built in 1848 by William Bogart, Fitch–Hoose House was immediately sold to Henry Fitch, a local African American. The property was purchased in 1868 by Charles Hoose, member of an African American family that had been resident in Dalton since at least 1830.

The Appalachian Trail runs 2175 miles, stretching from Georgia to Maine. Next to our trail, was the Appalachian Trail message center. Here travelers leave notes for each other. The bag contains protein bars for the weary travelers by other travelers.

Pittsfield State Forest, is a sprawling, 11,000-acre forest, which includes Berry Pond and 30 miles of trails. There are over 70 Healthy Heart Trails which are marked across the state park system by the green heart signs at trailheads. Trails measure from 1 to 2 miles in length and are easy to moderate difficulty. They also have family friendly routes, which have stories to entertain children. Needless to say I took the children version.

We followed a ritual to walk with intention, curiosity and a willingness to let something weighing on us go, it elevates an ordinary walk to a sacred walk.

Berry Pond is one of the highest natural water bodies in the state at 2,150 feet in elevation. The vista from the top of Berry Mountain, accessible by auto road from April to December and is striking panorama and a great place to watch the sun set. The Taconic Mountain Range, which separates Massachusetts from New York is clearly on display. Here we sat and had picnic lunch from Marketplace. Their baked goods are spectacular especially the Lemon Bars.

Laurenn, Taylor and Jalyn

I highly recommend Mindy and Berkshire Camino, as well as her services. She is a delight.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

