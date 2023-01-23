Steak Frites Bistro Where Steak Is King And a Restaurant Week’s Menu is a Steal

Nestled at 496 9th Avenue, between 37 and 38th is a charming French cafe called Steak Frites Bistro.

As you open the door intricate tile and woodwork give a rustic comfortable feel.

There is a spacious bar, a 65-seat dining room, that is a haven from the outside.

Chef/Owner Adam Schop and Stephan Bibeau are introducing classic French fare, where the waiters and staff are attentive, charming and see to your every need.

When you sit you are served homemade sourdough bread and fresh salted butter, which is divine.

We started off with Pâté De Campagne ($14) Country style pâté of duck and pork, cassis mustard that went perfect with the Château La Grave, Malbec, Cahors 2020 with hints of tarragon and raspberry, meaty ($15). This pâté was rich, yet light and completely traditional.

We also tried Escargots de Bourgogne ($17) Burgundy snails cooked in parsley-garlic butter with croûtons served in a shallow dish rather than the traditional pan. This is the only dish we were not to fond of as we are more in favor of the traditional version.

Both these dishes are included in the Restaurant Week special as are Onion Soup Gratinée, Steak Tartare and Salad Verte. The Restaurant Week special include a starter, an entree and a dessert for $45.

For entrees we decided to do the Steak Frites with pommes frites for Restaurant Week and the Dry Aged NY Strip 16oz ($65) (top picture) switched out with Haricots Verts and maître d’hôtel butter with their amazing Béarnaise Sauce ($5)

Both these steaks were done to perfection. I ordered my steak back and blue and it was delicious. Also on the menu for two are Côte de Boeuf (28 oz.)$88: Maître d’hôtel butter, frites, and petite salade and Chateaubriand (18 oz.) $96: Sauce béarnaise, frites, and petite salade. You will not be disappointed in any of the meat choices.

One of the surprises of the night was a foie gras terrine with succulent grapes and toasted brioche, that was so decadent and rich, I could only do one bite, but mmmm what a bite!

I needed to take home doggie bags, as the food was so fabulous that I knew it would be better off savored. Our delightful waitress Ann was terrific.

What is a great meal with out some great desserts. Soufflé Au Chocolat ($16) is baked to order with Grande Marnier chocolate sauce poured over the top tableside. This soufflé was so light and fluffy it was like eating angelic air.

We also tired Clafoutis aux Cerises ($14), which was my favorite. This batter pudding had not only sour, but sweet cherries and was divine.

We also tried the Petit Pot De Crème Au Chocolat because it was also on the Restaurant Week menu. This was my guests favorite item and as full as she was, she polished it off with a Cappuccino with delight.

Steak Frites Bistro is open for dinner Sunday to Wednesday from 5pm-10pm and Thursday – Saturday 5pm-11pm with brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am – 3 pm.

Highlights from the brunch menu include, but are not limited to:

Salades: Salade Verte: Butter lettuce, haricots verts, radishes, and red wine vinaigrette.

Butter lettuce, haricots verts, radishes, and red wine vinaigrette. Salade Lyonnaise: Frisée lettuce, bacon lardons, poached egg, fingerling potato crisp, and sherry vinaigrette.

Salade Niçoise: Confit tuna, haricots verts, niçoise olives, potatoes, and lemon vinaigrette. Les Œufs: Moroccan Baked Eggs: Peppers, onions, chickpeas, and charred tomato sauce.

Peppers, onions, chickpeas, and charred tomato sauce. Eggs Norwegian: Smoked salmon, poached eggs, and hollandaise.

Quiche Lorraine: Melted onions, bacon, and gruyère. Plats Principaux: French Toast: Brioche, brandied apple compote, hazelnut butter, and Chantilly cream.

Brioche, brandied apple compote, hazelnut butter, and Chantilly cream. Croque Madame: Grilled ham with gruyère, mornay, fried egg, brioche, and pommes frites.

Spaghetti Au Poivre: Spaghetti, peppercorns, egg yolk, and truffle pecorino.

Almond Croissant

Pain au Chocolat

Butter Croissant

I will definitely be back and if you are looking for a fabulous Restaurant Week treat, this is defiantly the find of the century!