Film

Steam! Starts Steaming Today on the LGBTQ Network Revry

LGBTQ streaming network Revry will premier the short musical film Steam! on January 28, 2022. This is a debut release from the new movie musical company, The Barn. Steam! is a contemporary Western about the conductor of a tourist steam train who deserts his boyfriend for a wild night with a real-life outlaw.

T2c talked to Jeffrey Simon, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, as well as directed. We also talked to the film’s star Broadway actor Coby Getzug (Broadway/National Tour: The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham), Spring Awakening (Moritz). Getzug is currently starring in the National Tour of The Band’s Visit.

Barrett Riggins and Liam Cronin co-star. The film was produced by David Hemphill and Matt Andrews as a Master’s Thesis project at USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Steam! premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival where it won “Best in Show.”

Interview video done by Magda Katz

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

