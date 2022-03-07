Step Inside The Gilded Age Mansion

On of the hottest shows on TV right now is Julian Fellowes’ new HBO series The Gilded Age. It was at the end of the Gilded Age that 1014 Fifth Avenue was built and is the last of its kind. Built between 1906-07 by Alexander M. Welch, the building has a storied past.

1014 and 1015 Fifth avenue were commissioned for William Hall’s Sons, as owners.” Among their cutting edge amenities, the 25-foot wide residences were equipped with passenger elevators. Each was projected to cost $85,000 (about $2.45 million today) to construct.

The architects turned to the still-popular Beaux Arts style in designing the residences. Near mirror images they sat on rusticated bases, their entrances accessed by five stone steps. At the second floor, two arched openings framed pairs of French doors which opened onto charming Juliette balconies.

The houses were scheduled to be completed in November 1907 and were each priced at $335,000–$9.65 million today.

No. 1014 was sold in December 1909 for significantly less than the list price. The Real Estate Record & Builders’ Guide reported that J. A. F. Clarke was the buyer and had paid $275,000. James Francis Aloysius Clark married Edith Evelyn Bigelow. Clark was a member of the banking and stock brokerage firm of Clark, Ward & Co. Edith, born in London was a trained operatic soprano, although, of course, she never went on the stage. She was in Woman’s Who’s Who of America.

Next were Mr. and Mrs. James W. Gerard. Gerard was was a United States lawyer, diplomat, and justice of the New York Supreme Court. Gerard served as the American Ambassador to Germany.

The mansion was the scene of a wedding on November 14, 1934 when Hannah-Lee Sherman married State Senator Walter Watson Stokes. On March 6, 1940 Archduke Otto of Austria was the guest of honor at a tea. In November 2, 1954, Heinz L Krekeler, West German Ambassador, agreed to sponsor a German institute in this country to foster cultural relations between the two nations. The institute, was known as Goethe House. Goethe House moved to 30 Irving Place.

Last heard architect David Chipperfield was planning on renovating this abandoned this one of a kind historic treasure.