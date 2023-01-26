Broadway

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy Has Much To Say About Connection

It is easy to see why Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy, won the 2015 Pulitzer for Drama now playing at the Hayes Theater on Broadway. Set in 2014 Stephen McKinley Henderson is Pops the ailing patriarch who is a retired police officer, war veteran, Senior Citizen living in a fabulous rent-controlled Manhattan apartment. He has lived here since 1984. His wife has passed and living with him now are his recently paroled son Junior (Common, in a solid Broadway debut), his airhead girlfriend Lulu (Rosal Colón) and recovering drug addicted friend Oswaldo (Victor Almanzar), who see this man as the Dad they lacked, except for his own son. Looming over all their heads is eviction, life and death.

Pops was shot by a white police officer and is holding out for his pay day. His former partner Audry (Elizabeth Canavan), and her fiancé Lieutenant Caro (Gary Parez) want him to settle his fight against City Hall. But questions of who the settlement is for and what really happened, are not what they seem.

Enter a Church Lady (Liza Colón-Zayas), who seems to know more than she should and who stimulates Pop back to life and then has him bordering on death and nothing is as it appears.

Walt Spangler’s carousel set gives us the boundaries and the perimeters of the jail cells we put ourselves in, as Austin Pendleton’s  direction keeps Guirgis’ dark and biting quips firing at rapid pace. Pendleton keeps his cast a true ensemble with Henderson  shinning like a brilliant light; powerful, hilarious, stubborn, bitter, touching, and always regal, except when he gives in to the sultry, Zayas who is like a high priestess. Common, Colón and Almanzar are all given moments to come into orbit and the effect is a satisfying moment in theatre.

Between Riverside and Crazy is a richly layered play that has much to say. It is achingly funny, urgent and real. This play doesn’t take sides, but exposes the tense moments and everything in between with humanity. It is a fabulous three course meal feed to us as we are starving and we leave full and satiated. I highly recommend this production.

Between Riverside and Crazy: Hayes Theatre, 240 West 44th Street. Until February 19th.

Broadway

