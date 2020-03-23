Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Playing Together One-Time Only

Yesterday was Stephen Sondheim’s 90th and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 72nd Birthday. As I was scrolling through video’s this morning, I found this remarkable appearance by the two musical icons.

Hey, Mr. Producer! was a concert honoring theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh, performed in June 1998 as a benefit for the Royal National Institute of the Blind (RNIB) and the Combined Theatrical Charities.

Staged by Bob Avian, it was presented at the Lyceum Theatre in London on 7 – 8 June 1998, with the latter being a Royal Charity Gala in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It featured performances from many of the hit musicals that Mackintosh has produced, as well as a segment devoted to the work of Stephen Sondheim.

The show was hosted by Julie Andrews and there was also a special performance by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who spoofed their own songs. Sondheim’s “Send In The Clowns” and Webber’s “All I Ask of You”.

The concert was filmed and recorded and has been released on CD, DVD and videotape.

In this time of seclusion may this honor the two men who lived to see another birthday and the people who need to be lifted up.