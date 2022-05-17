Steppenwolf’s The Minutes Unmaskes For the Good of All People on Broadway

Buried deep in the tedious process of how these meetings run, the grandstanding trudges forward almost unapologetically dull in its tight structuring, but it is also utterly captivating in its combustible energy-building. We can’t help but study Mr. Peel, as he goes from a slow annoyed sizzle to a fierce boil, all the while we watch in amazement as both Austin Pendleton (Wheelhouse’s Life Sucks) as the elder statesman, Mr. Oldfield, find the ridiculous pettiness of his moment in the town spotlight, alongside Blair Brown’s (Broadway’s Copenhagen; 2ST’s On the Shores…) sneaky turn as another long-serving member, Ms. Innes who has a few words to say that have greater meaning when looking backward. The cast at hand; the wonderful Sally Murphy (Broadway’s Linda Vista) as oddball Ms. Matz, Cliff Chamberlain (Broadway’s Superior Donuts) as Mr. Breeding, K. Todd Freeman (NT/Steppenwolf’s Downstate) as Mr. Blake, Danny McCarthy (Broadway’s The Iceman Cometh) as Mr. Hanratty, Jeff Still (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird) as Mr. Assalone, and Ian Barford (Broadway’s Curious Incident…) as Mr. Carp, all find their clever magic and deliver the required remarks with aplomb. They keep us at arm’s length, mired down in the mud, but never letting us fall too far from the building tension. It’s a most incredible balancing act, one that isn’t so apparent within, until we start looking back.

With the cracks of lighting and thunder booming up above in the heavens, the lights within this cavernous space flicker on and off, as if some god up above is super angry with this town, courtesy of lighting designer, Brian MacDevitt (Broadway’s The Music Man), with straight forward costuming by Ana Kuzmanić (Broadway’s August: Osage County) and a smashing sound design by André Pluess (Broadway’s I Am My Own Wife) who is also credited with the original music composition. It seems this god might be on the right track regarding these seven men and three women, all of them white, who have assembled for the ‘greater good’, while Letts slyly really doesn’t let us in on what he has in store for us.

It’s clear that something happened, no matter how hard everyone tries to say there is nothing here to see. Letts’ mayor would just like us all to keep moving forward, to not look too deep, and definitely not look in the rearview mirror. And so would everyone else. Yet, still, why is there an empty seat? And why are the minutes of last week’s meeting unavailable for review? Mueller’s Ms. Johnson, who seems to be very fastidious in this otherwise circus of a meeting, just isn’t telling, and everyone else keeps trying to make Mr. Peel feel like he is the crazy one in the room. That is until the clerk throws Mr. Peel a worm, to see if he’s paying attention and aware enough to take the bait.

JESSIE MUELLER and NOAH REID in TRACY LETTS’ The Minutes on Broadway. Photo: Jeremy Daniel 2022 It’s the sharpness of the mundane that really shines bright in this Steppenwolf production directed tightly with ease by Anna D. Shapiro (Broadway’s Straight White Men). The production makes it clear that there is something horrendously wrong hiding in the wings, just waiting for its moment to stomp out and present itself, but the references build slowly. When it finally does, thanks to some wry signaling from Ms. Johnson to Mr. Peel, those unavailable minutes are unearthed, much like the town’s history, and in that unveiling, with a flicker of lighting to help guide the way, the play is forced forward to a much higher and deeper level than before, filling the space with abstractionisms and history that are far more smartly realized than we ever saw coming. Working once again with choreographer/movement director Ty Defoe (Mother Road; Broadway’s Straight White Men), Shapiro finds her force in the darkly cunning openings that are unpacked in the reading and the actualization of all those minutes, that history, and the stories we tell in order to give us a better night’s sleep, and that’s about all I’ll say about it. This is definitely one of those plays that lives its strongest self the more it unravels before your unknowing eyes. The Minutes does its due diligence duty, asking all the big questions of the day and century, without letting anyone off the proverbial hook. It’s ever so political, while finding humor and bite in the unmasking of the everyday workings of American democracy in action. Don’t worry about what exactly Letts is set to attack from within that meeting. It will be as surprising and thought-provoking as it was for me the night I was lucky enough to see this new Broadway play. Then look at the play’s artwork once you leave the theatre, and be amazed. It’s all so clear and undeniable. The Minutes feels smarter and sharply stranger the more you try to unpack and understand it. But that’s more than half of the game and all of the pleasure found in this town hall meeting. TRACY LETTS and NOAH REID in TRACY LETTS’ The Minutes on Broadway. Photo: Jeremy Daniel 2022

