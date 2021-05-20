Steven Soderbergh to Premiere ‘No Sudden Move’ at Tribeca Festival

The 2021 Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, will spotlight HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated crime drama No Sudden Move as its Centerpiece Gala selection for the Festival’s 20th anniversary. The outdoor premiere of Director Steven Soderbergh’s film will take place at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18 as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to re-open New York and bring live entertainment back. Members of the cast will make an appearance at the live event.

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke. The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

Steven Soderbergh said, “A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy.”

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” stated Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “’I suspect this year will be no different. ‘No Sudden Move’ will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein added, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have No Sudden Move as part of this year’s lineup. Once again, Steven has assembled a powerhouse ensemble cast in a story that is uniquely Soderbergh. The Festival’s audiences are eager to celebrate the moviegoing experience together again and this film will thoroughly entertain.”

Recently, Tribeca announced their plans for the upcoming festival including partnerships with some of the most iconic outdoor sites where festival-goers can safely gather and celebrate various programming spanning from films, TV, immersive exhibitions, games to podcasts, concerts and more. Tribeca will also host community screenings in each New York City borough via state-of-the-art traveling 40-foot LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country.

