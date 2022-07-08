MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur Presents Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up in Soho

St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur Presents Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up in Soho

Open for two days only, St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur is excited to unveil its second iteration of Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up in Soho, New York City on August 12-13, an uber-elegant flower shop curated by two cultural A-listers – multi-hyphenate artist and jewelry designer, Jameel Mohammed, and paper floral artist, Zoe Bradley.

As the world experiences a fresh flower shortage impacting wedding season and celebrations globally, Fleuriste St~Germain aims to shine a light on the shortage and reimagine the narrative of the classic flower shop, using unconventional materials and helping guests experience the joy of flowers in new and unexpected ways. Providing a dash of inspiration for New Yorkers in this ornately designed hybrid flower market-bar, the special two-day event will feature signature cocktails by Zoe and Jameel, live performances, creative conversations, paper flower workshops, cocktail hours, and more.

Fleuriste St~Germain event details:

Dates: Friday 12 August – Saturday, 13 August

Times: 12-8pm

Location: 25 Howard St, New York, NY

Cost: Free

This paper flower shop-cum-cocktail bar and exhibition space will host guests to enjoy cocktail in the plush surrounds, featuring live performances, creative debates and conversation, paper flower workshops, cocktail hours and more (programming TBC).

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

Three Cheers to Summer with These Seasonal Drinks

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 7, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Broadway Barks, Ralph Fiennes, National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Death of a Salesman

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2022
Read More

Discover the Best Vegan Prenatal Vitamins

WriterJune 30, 2022
Read More

The Pulitzer Prize Winners With Fat Ham Winning Best in Drama

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

Julie Benko Broadway’s Funny Girl and Jason Yeager Sign with CLUB44 RECORDS

Suzanna BowlingMay 7, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More

Kentucky Derby 2022: The Hundred-Point Horses

WriterApril 14, 2022
Read More

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow The Hottest Names in Musical Theatre

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMarch 30, 2022
Read More