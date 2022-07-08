St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur Presents Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up in Soho

Open for two days only, St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur is excited to unveil its second iteration of Fleuriste St~Germain pop-up in Soho, New York City on August 12-13, an uber-elegant flower shop curated by two cultural A-listers – multi-hyphenate artist and jewelry designer, Jameel Mohammed, and paper floral artist, Zoe Bradley.

As the world experiences a fresh flower shortage impacting wedding season and celebrations globally, Fleuriste St~Germain aims to shine a light on the shortage and reimagine the narrative of the classic flower shop, using unconventional materials and helping guests experience the joy of flowers in new and unexpected ways. Providing a dash of inspiration for New Yorkers in this ornately designed hybrid flower market-bar, the special two-day event will feature signature cocktails by Zoe and Jameel, live performances, creative conversations, paper flower workshops, cocktail hours, and more.

Fleuriste St~Germain event details:

Dates: Friday 12 August – Saturday, 13 August

Times: 12-8pm

Location: 25 Howard St, New York, NY

Cost: Free

This paper flower shop-cum-cocktail bar and exhibition space will host guests to enjoy cocktail in the plush surrounds, featuring live performances, creative debates and conversation, paper flower workshops, cocktail hours and more (programming TBC).