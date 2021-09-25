MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Stomp, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, and Girl From The North Country in Bryant Park Part 1

Stomp, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, and Girl From The North Country in Bryant Park Part 1

From stales like Stomp, The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen to the new shows like Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana and Girl From The North CountryBryant Park was alive with the sounds of Broadway.

106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show.

106.7 Lite Fm’s Cubby Bryant
106.7 Lite FM’s Christine Nagy

First up the cast of Stomp

The Cast of Stomp- Alan Asuncion, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Tami Sakurai, Vikas Arun, Desmond Howard, Paris Weedan, Max Meyer and John Gavin

From The Lion King: Tshidi Manye

From Mrs. DoubtfireL Rob McClure

Rob McClure
Jenn Gambatese, Mark Evans, Avery Sell, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci, Rob McClure, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar with the cast that includes-Cameron Adams, Peter Bartlett, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuest Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers and Jaquez Andre Sims

From Diana: Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf with the cast that includes Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck

Erin Davie 
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf

From Dear Evan Hansen Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser

Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Talia Robinson
Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser

From Girl From North Country: Jeannette Bayardelle, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams

Luba Mason
Luba Mason

:

Jeannette Bayardelle
Marc Kudisch

