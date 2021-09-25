Stomp, The Lion King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana, Dear Evan Hansen, and Girl From The North Country in Bryant Park Part 1

From stales like Stomp, The Lion King and Dear Evan Hansen to the new shows like Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana and Girl From The North CountryBryant Park was alive with the sounds of Broadway.
106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show.
First up the cast of Stomp
From The Lion King: Tshidi Manye
From Mrs. DoubtfireL Rob McClure
From Diana: Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf with the cast that includes Holly Butler, Richard Gatta, Lauren EJ Hamilton, Shaye Hopkins, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Tesarck
From Dear Evan Hansen Talia Robinson and Zachary Noah Piser
From Girl From North Country: Jeannette Bayardelle, Luba Mason and The Cast of Girl From North Country that includes- Todd Almond, Matthew Harris, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, John Schiappa,, Austin Scott, Kimber Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Williams, Mare Winningham, Jennifer Blood, Alex Grayson, Ben Mayne, Housso Semon, Edward Staudenmayer, Anastasia Talley, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Williams
:
Google+
YouTube
RSS