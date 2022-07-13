Storica Wines Wins Outstanding Eight Medals at TexSom 2022

Storica Wines, a Boston-based Armenian wine import, sales, and marketing company, has announced that its portfolio of fine wines from Armenia received a total of eight medals at this year’s TexSom International Wine Awards.

Bringing together over 150 industry leaders to identify and champion beverages of quality and distinction from around the world, the 2022 TexSom Awards garnered over 2,000 entries representing 24 countries and 14 American states. Wines were blind tasted by a panel of 40 judges made up of sommeliers, masters of wine, and wine directors from major chains and restaurant groups around the country.

Storica’s portfolio claimed eight awards in total including: the Judges’ Selection Medal for Van Ardi’s Estate Red Blend 2019, which was awarded to 70 of the 2,036 wines submitted, along with Platinum Medals for Voskevaz’s Areni Noir 2017 and Keush’s Blanc de Noir 2017, which were awarded to an additional 70 of the 2,036 wines submitted.

Zack Armen, co-founder and President of Storica Wines reflected on the results;

“Our portfolio’s showing at TexSom 2022 is yet another proof point of the quality of wines coming from Armenia, and an exciting sign for what’s to come in the future as these world-class winemakers continue to show, vintage after vintage, their ability to make beautiful, intriguing wines that speak to the American consumer palate.”

The TexSom news comes as Storica continues to expand its geographic footprint around the country with a growing number of restaurant and retail shop placements in 22 different states. To find a store near you, visit the company’s Store Locator, or purchase the wines to be shipped to your home. For more information, please visit https://www.storicawines.com/.

The full lineup of awards received includes Keush Ultra, Blanc de Noirs, 2017, Platinum Medal; Keush, Cuvée Couchanne, Brut Nature Rosé, 2018, Gold Medal; Keush Origins, Non-Vintage, Silver Medal; Van Ardi Estate Blend, 2019, Judges’ Selection Medal; Van Ardi Areni Reserve, 2018, Silver Medal; Voskevaz Areni Noir 2017, Platinum Medal; Voskevaz Voskehat, 2017, Silver Medal; Voskevaz Haghtanak, 2017, Bronze Medal.

