MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

 Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Celebrates Eleven Days of Halloween!

 Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Celebrates Eleven Days of Halloween!

 Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical that brings everyone’s favorite streaming series to hilariously-twisted life on stage, celebrates “Eleven Days of Halloween!” at performances October 21 – 31. The Award-winning musical will count down to the Halloween with festive treats, frights and surprises. Attend a performance in your best Halloween costume for a chance to win an exclusive prize during our nightly costume contest, with the winner voted upon by the audience. On October 31, Stranger Sings will play at 7PM, as well as a special late-night 11PM performance. Now’s your chance to dance with the Demogorgon and party like it’s 1983. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is now playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s (308 W. 46th Street). To purchase tickets, visit StrangerSings.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” and all its campy ’80s glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Presented by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Nick Flatto, and Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! features Jamie Blair as Lucas, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, SLee as Barb, Shawn W. Smith as Hopper, and swings Jean Christian Barry, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine. Team StarKid founding member Jaime Lyn Beatty has also joined the company in the role of Joyce/Will for performances through October 30.

The creative team includes direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Michael Kaish, a scenic design by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, and props by Brendan McCann. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Production Stage Manager, and Lara Sato is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Zachary Spiegel, CSA; general management by Visceral Entertainment, advertising & marketing by Leanne Schanzer Promotions, digital marketing by Super Awesome Friends, and the production counsel is Feldshon Law, PLLC – Lee Adhemar G. Feldshon, Esq.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Romance Bloomed On The Fiddler Stage

Magda KatzOctober 22, 2022
Read More

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Magda KatzOctober 21, 2022
Read More

NYTW american (tele)visions Shuffles Stations Hypnotically Meeting Needs, Without a Cure

RossOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Revisiting Little Shop of Horrors

Magda KatzOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Theatre and Music News: Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo,MJ , Leopoldstadt ,The Phantom of the Opera, The Violet Hour, Sondheim Unplugged, StudioWorks and A Sign of the Times

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2022
Read More

Melissa Etheridge Brings Rock Goddess Charisma to New World Stages

Suzanna BowlingOctober 16, 2022
Read More

Everything’s Fine (or is it?), Off-Broadway.

RossOctober 15, 2022
Read More