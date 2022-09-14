Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical The Step and Repeat

Performances began September 12th for Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical and T2C’s Genevieve Rafter Keddy was there for the big event.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a hilarious ‘upside down’ take on the hit Netflix series – and all its campy 1980s glory.

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983… when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical: Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s – 308 West 46th Street. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7:30pm. Please Click Here to view the full calendar including any special performance times for holiday weeks.