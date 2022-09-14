MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical The Step and Repeat

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical The Step and Repeat

Performances began September 12th for Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical  and T2C’s Genevieve Rafter Keddy was there for the big event.

Jonathan Hogue (Books, Music, Lyrics)

Jeremiah Garcia

Jamie Lyn Beatty

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a hilarious ‘upside down’ take on the hit Netflix series – and all its campy 1980s glory.

Ashley Marinelli (Choreographer)

Michael Kaisch (music Supervisor, Arrangements and orchestrations_

Jeremiah Garcia

Jeremiah Garcia

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983… when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Jamir Brown

Jamir Brown

Shaw W. Smith

Shaw W. Smith

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Garrett Poladian

Garrett Poladian

SLee

SLee

SLee

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical: Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s – 308 West 46th Street. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7:30pm. Please Click Here to view the full calendar including any special performance times for holiday weeks.

Harley Seger

Harley Seger

Cast

Nick Flatto (Director)

Nick Flatto (Director)

The Creatives

Dashiel Gregory (Swing)

Jean Christian Barry (Swing)

Jason Turchin, Kira Turchin and Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Gormogon with Barb’s Birthday Cake

Gormogon

Barb’s Birthday Cake

Celebrating Barb’s Birthday

SLee and Barb’s Birthday wish

 

 

 

Related Items
Off Broadway

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Theatre News: The Music Man, Hadestown, Funny Girl, Almost Famous The Musical and Cost of Living

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Meet The Cast of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Jason Woods’ The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper Is Beyond Talented and Must Be Seen

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2022
Read More

Kinky Boots Is Sexier Than Ever

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Almost Famous, 1776, Between Riverside And Crazy, As You Like It and Madeleine George

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Joins the Tectonic Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Strings Attached or Maybe Not

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Meet Jason Woods

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More

Adam Abraham’s Dishes on Little Shop of Horrors In Attack of the Monster Musical

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2022
Read More