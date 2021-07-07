Stranger Things and Hawkins Are Coming To NYC

First we had Harry Potter and now Stranger Things. The experience will take place in a secret location in NYC that will be revealed soon, with over one hour of immersive and interactive experiences.Tickets will start at $54 per person for Standard, and vary by day of the week, start time and ticket type to make the show more accessible. Opening is set for May 2022. Tickets will be released on Thursday, July 8th at 11 am Eastern time. Sign up for the waitlist and be one of the first to get tickets.

Already there has been a wildly successful Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience in L.A. — which was sold out for eight months straight and wowed 300,000 fans. Netflix and event discovery platform Fever are finally expanding the Upside Down to NYC. Except, in this adventure, there’ll be no car windshield between guests and the parallel dimension.

Things are getting strange again in Hawkins and rumor has it that the Hawkins Lab is back in the research business. Your favorite intrepid heroes might need some help getting to the bottom of this latest supernatural mystery. Explore a medley of Stranger Things locations and fan-favorite moments. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and delicious food and drink themed to the show. Expect supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that brought the cult TV sensation to life. You will be riddled with secrets, challenges and obstacles that will unlock your special powers.

But before you go saving the world from evil forces, there are sundaes to be devoured at Scoops Ahoy, and high scores to be beaten at the Palace Arcade.