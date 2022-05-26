MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo Set to Star in Dear Evan Hansen

Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo Set to Star in Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre is about to get a TV cult actor to spice up things. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will return to Broadway this summer in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Beginning July 19, Matarazzo will play the role of Jared Kleinman.

Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in the 2011 production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and was in Les Misérables in 2014.

Joining the cast on July 19 are Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy. From the show’s North American tour, Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

“Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company. This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity,” Matarazzo stated.

Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

