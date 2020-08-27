MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Streaming Platform Quibi Hosted a One-Night Only Dinner and Drive-In Screening

The Quibi series, THE STRANGER, went from the smartphone to the big screen this summer courtesy of a partnership between entertainment site Collider and the mobile-first media technology platform Quibi. Guests last night attended a special one night only drive-in event Tuesday, August 25th at the renowned Americana at Brand in Glendale, CA.  Attendees enjoyed a first ever binge-watch drive-in with a full viewing of the entire Quibi series while enjoying a hosted dinner by Umami Burger and additional concessions.  

From Veena Sud, acclaimed creator of THE KILLING comes an edge-of-your-seat ride through one life-changing night.  New to Los Angeles, rideshare driver Clare (Maika Monroe) picks up Carl (Dane DeHaan) from a home deep in the Hollywood Hills.  What begins as a routine ride turns into Clare’s worst nightmare: a twelve-hour fight for survival through the city’s seedy underbelly.  Carl is not the passenger Clare thought he was, and Clare is not easy prey…Avan Jogia also stars in this thriller.

Writer/Director Veena Sud (AMC’s THE KILLING) conducted an in-person introduction and after the screening there was a pre-recorded Q&A with Sud and cast members Dane DeHaan(CHRONICLE), Maika Monroe (IT FOLLOWS) and Avan Jogia(ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP) moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.  The event was produced by Street Food Cinema who carefully hosted according to stringent COVID-19 safety standards with contactless entry and food delivery. Food orders were received in advance of the event and delivered direct to each car by pre-screened staff all wearing proper personal protective equipment.

With COVID-safety as a focus, the drive-in event is a unique way to enjoy a communal viewing of this thrilling Quibi series. Commenting on the event, Collider’s Editor-In-Chief, Steven Weintraub said, “We are excited to partner with Quibi for THE STRANGER’sdrive-in event. As a go-to for content creators and  entertainment fans, Collider is dedicated to supporting our community as we rebuild in the wake of COVID-19. We look forward to spending an evening under the stars in Los Angeles watching THE STRANGER, which takes place over 12 hours in our fine city.”

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

