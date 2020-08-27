Streaming Platform Quibi Hosted a One-Night Only Dinner and Drive-In Screening

The Quibi series, THE STRANGER, went from the smartphone to the big screen this summer courtesy of a partnership between entertainment site Collider and the mobile-first media technology platform Quibi. Guests last night attended a special one night only drive-in event Tuesday, August 25th at the renowned Americana at Brand in Glendale, CA. Attendees enjoyed a first ever binge-watch drive-in with a full viewing of the entire Quibi series while enjoying a hosted dinner by Umami Burger and additional concessions.

From Veena Sud, acclaimed creator of THE KILLING comes an edge-of-your-seat ride through one life-changing night. New to Los Angeles, rideshare driver Clare (Maika Monroe) picks up Carl (Dane DeHaan) from a home deep in the Hollywood Hills. What begins as a routine ride turns into Clare’s worst nightmare: a twelve-hour fight for survival through the city’s seedy underbelly. Carl is not the passenger Clare thought he was, and Clare is not easy prey…Avan Jogia also stars in this thriller.

Writer/Director Veena Sud (AMC’s THE KILLING) conducted an in-person introduction and after the screening there was a pre-recorded Q&A with Sud and cast members Dane DeHaan(CHRONICLE), Maika Monroe (IT FOLLOWS) and Avan Jogia(ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP) moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. The event was produced by Street Food Cinema who carefully hosted according to stringent COVID-19 safety standards with contactless entry and food delivery. Food orders were received in advance of the event and delivered direct to each car by pre-screened staff all wearing proper personal protective equipment.

With COVID-safety as a focus, the drive-in event is a unique way to enjoy a communal viewing of this thrilling Quibi series. Commenting on the event, Collider’s Editor-In-Chief, Steven Weintraub said, “We are excited to partner with Quibi for THE STRANGER’sdrive-in event. As a go-to for content creators and entertainment fans, Collider is dedicated to supporting our community as we rebuild in the wake of COVID-19. We look forward to spending an evening under the stars in Los Angeles watching THE STRANGER, which takes place over 12 hours in our fine city.”