MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Streaming the Hot Topics with Goodman and his Mind-Blowing “The Latrell Show”

Streaming the Hot Topics with Goodman and his Mind-Blowing “The Latrell Show”

First off, “people are trying me“, the lead character states. So why don’t we all start by taking a deep breath before diving headfirst into the epically intense IAMA Theatre Company‘s virtual premier of “The Latrell Show”. It’s quite needed, as the magnificently defiant one-person show is not what it first appears to be. But somewhere in that ferocious light, a relationship with hope and outrage is so solidly laid out and formulated that it can’t be denied. Written and performed with expertise by Brandon Kyle Goodman (2020’s “Feel the Beat“), the “live from NYC” head-trip is a hot-topic fearless journey into the tense matters of the world, exploring, with humor and rage, the mental aerobics of being Black and Queer in America. It starts out mischievously with Goodman being “here, my love, yes, ok?” But “never fear” “my love“, this conjuring of a inner-mind monologue finds the extraordinary sweet juice in the eternal need for escape. It forges forward with such a profound bravery into this dynamic complicated world of America with such strength and determination that it, and he, will leave you panting and forever changed. 

Brandon Kyle Goodman in “The Latrell Show”
Photo by Tom Dowler/Long Haul Films.

Filmed on stage at the Pico Playhouse, this very smart, dark comedy, through sideways interference from the opinionated talk show host, Latrell Jackson, unpacks fire in the hundreds of metaphors that exist within, hitting those topics hard, one after the other at each turn of the dial. I might just be that liberal Steve he refers to, unknowingly, but as co-directed with clever engagement by Stefanie Black and Devere Rogers, it’s utterly shocking just how much each clarifying question about the “seeds, seeds, seeds” hits their mark with a jolting explosion of insight and power. This “very special” episode, giving hot takes on his favorite hot topics, demands uninterrupted focus, in a way that is increasingly hard these days of streaming one one-person monologue shows after the other, but within The Latrell Show”, Goodman makes it impossible to look away. An impressive fact that exists all because the truth that is being spilled out is literally beyond epic and intense. It is profound, meaningful, and daringly strong hitting us hard in the smartest of possible ways. 

Brandon Kyle Goodman in “The Latrell Show”
Photo by Tom Dowler/Long Haul Films.

Goodman’s writing and performance is beyond, finding a fierce knowledge in the slow stripped away glamour and sparkle that emerges like a spiritual emotional revelation. I don’t want to up end the internal programming, but I never saw it coming. When the rage and confusion finally hits, this streamed show blossoms into something unstoppable,. Daring you to look away, the historic rage that is carried around almost all the time within wraps and twists itself inside all of his wise words with a wisdom that is almost deafening. Goodman unleashes a litany of impossibly sharp ideas with such skill that it is awe-inspiring and sharply breathtaking for the fact that one writer could nail all these ideals with such one-after-the-other precision. It’s an earth-shattering three point perspective that never stops evolving. So take that much needed deep breath and dive into the impossibly smart IAMA’s “The Latrell Show.”You’ll be glad you did, but do get ready to have the wind knocked out of you by the brilliance and power of Brandon Kyle Goodman. There’s no way around that fact.

Brandon Kyle Goodman in “The Latrell Show”
Photo by Tom Dowler/Long Haul Films.
Brandon Kyle Goodman in “The Latrell Show”
Photo by Tom Dowler/Long Haul Films.

For more from Ross click here

Related Items
Off Broadway
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

What to Watch in The New Year: May 29

Suzanna BowlingMay 29, 2021
Read More
Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Bandstand

What to Watch in The New Year: May 28

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Enemy of the People, Broadway at Tavern, Changemakers, First Date, City Of Dark and Bill’s 44th

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 27

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2021
Read More

Winnie the Pooh Willy, Nilly, Silly Old Bear Coming To Off Broadway

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 26

Suzanna BowlingMay 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 25

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Georgie, Broadway Takes The Bite, The Public, Bandstand, CO/LAB and New Federal Theatre

Suzanna BowlingMay 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 24

Suzanna BowlingMay 24, 2021
Read More