MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Theater

Streaming The Overlong Karens Trying their Best to Rebrand

Streaming The Overlong Karens Trying their Best to Rebrand

Whats up, bitches?” Not a whole lot, as the theatrical Zoom streamed gathering of The Karens gets called to order. I would say that it’s quite the energetic opening, filling me with optimism and high hopes, as the three ladies come together for a higher purpose, but is it really? Reforming an old high school bond, these Karens have regrouped for the sole purpose of re-branding the newly, much maligned hashtag by the name of Karen. The signature name, they tell us, used to represent “prestige, style, and popularity“, back in the day, their day, but now, as of late, it has been getting quite the bad reputation around town, as we all know, and these ladies are not too happy about it. But what can these three do to change that? Can they unite and change the world? Or will that Perrier lose its fizz soon after its been opened? 

Morgan Danielle Day as Karen X.

How are we going to judge you, if we can’t understand you?” This is the wild and wonderful formulation at the core of Peter Gray’s The Karens, directed with a strong intention of spark by Michael Alvarez (Hook and Eye’s Pleasure Men). It starts out with a fizzy pop, giving the idea a hopeful game with a highly stylized jab and jolt, but unfortunately, the production, streaming online from August 13th to the 27th, falls flat, failing to captivate and get all the likes, even with a somewhat witty and biting script. The solid characterizations, constructed by the clever cast made up of Morgan Danielle Day (“The Pros of Cons“), Felicia Santiago (“Ill Feelings“), and LaurenSage Browning (CalArts’ The Seagull), work their hardest to make the trio of Karens at the center appealing, but pretty quickly, somewhere within the first quarter of the overly long streaming, the ball stops bouncing and the “real truth” delivered isn’t all that climatic, engaging, or intoxicating. 

LaurenSage Browning as Karen Zed.

The playwright Peter Gray (Love, Medea), with a solid sound design by John Millerd (Paper Mill’s Unmasked), tries his damnedest to find an edgy current flow to stream out energy and tension, but even with his talent for clever and snappy interactions, the mark is sorely missed. It sometimes sings a short tune that fun, but quickly stalls and grinds to almost zero. Dragging itself forward, The Karens tries hard, over and over again, to construct some cultural awareness through YouTube videos and promotions in order to address the horrific different sort of Karen that has gone viral. That Karen is seen by the masses as neurotic and entitled, demanding more than their fair share, and in order to save the good Karen name, these three former mean girls attempt, not so wisely, to take those privileged white women to task. 

Felicia Santiago as Karen Y.

I see you, not perfectly, but I see you.” Presented by The Muse Collective (click herefor tickets and information), this biting new comedy, suffers from a good idea being elongated beyond recognition. It’s an over two hour Zoom meeting that could have been presented in half the time, and one that you are glad you didn’t turn your camera on, as they would get to see how you turning your attention elsewhere. It’s a damn category 5 shame, as the performances are energetic, focused, and lively. The production tries its best to tackle white privilege with some style and flair, but the shortcomings and the long form writing gets in their own way, making it difficult for us all to stay fully tuned in, even with the occasional good, smart line or a finely made point. “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” they say, as they call on each other and all of us to “change the narrative“. That is, I’m sorry to say, something I can fully relate to.

Morgan Danielle Day, Felicia Santiago, and LaurenSage Browning in The Karens.

For more from Ross click here

Related Items
Theater

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Theater

Marc Shaiman and Megan Hilty Appear on Crossovers Live! With Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingAugust 15, 2021
Read More

Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn At Home at the Zoo

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

Nina Simone Musical at Goodspeed!

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2021
Read More

On Blueberry Hill Finds Its Poetic Freedom from Pain in Streamed Forgiveness

RossAugust 12, 2021
Read More

One Broadway Show Down and Another On It’s Way

Suzanna BowlingAugust 10, 2021
Read More

To Be or Not To Be Could Hamlet Be a New Broadway Musical

Suzanna BowlingAugust 9, 2021
Read More

Join Award-Winning Actor/Playwright Jim Brochu for Watching from the Wings and More Tales of the Theatre Today at 7pm

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

Liza, The Golden Years of Broadway and Wicked

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 8th and 9th

Suzanna BowlingAugust 8, 2021
Read More