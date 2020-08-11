Stressed? Here Are 3 Unique Ways to Unwind

Stress is a common part of everyday life. If you have a job, family, or any relationships, you know that maintaining a fulfilling life can cause a huge amount of stress and anxiety. The symptoms can include fatigue, headache, and muscle tension. If that sounds like you, you may be among the many people who need to destress.

Unfortunately, destressing is much easier said than done. Working out, picking up a hobby, even talking to a friend can relieve some of your stress, but there are so many different and interesting options out there. If you’re looking for a fun and exciting way to relieve stress, check out these 3 suggestions.

1. Subscription Boxes

A great way to find your new favorite past-time is with subscription boxes. Subscription boxes are packages sent to your home at a specified frequency (weekly, monthly, bi-monthly, etc.) containing a variety of related objects. You’ve likely heard of food subscription boxes, but the market is full of interesting boxes you can have sent straight to your house.

Take Me Time Box Products, for example. Me Time is a company that specializes in smoking paraphernalia, like pipes, rolling paper, and rolling trays, to name a few. If you wanted to try out smoking but you didn’t know what to buy or where to start (or if you’re too nervous to go to a smoke shop by yourself), you can purchase a Me Time box for all the essentials.

Subscription boxes are perfect for exploring hobbies you’re interested in, but you have no idea where to start. These boxes will be curated by an expert, containing the best and most relevant items so you don’t have to go through any trial and error.

Other subscription boxes can get you started with knitting, painting, or any other hobby you like.

2. Try a New (Extreme) Sport

Physical activity can be one of the best stress relievers on its own; working out improves blood flow, produces mood-lifting endorphins, and can increase self-esteem. Combine those benefits with the excitement of extreme sports, and you have an extremely unique way to release some stress.

When you hear the words “Extreme sports,” it’s easy to write them off as activities only crazy people enjoy. After all, who could find pleasure in sky-diving, rock-climbing, skiing, or any other sport out of the mainstream?

As it turns out, many people are finding enjoyment in newer, less-common sports. Rock-climbing, for example, has grown in popularity exponentially, and you might see a couple of rock-climbing facilities cropping up around your town. Because rock-climbing is so demanding physically and mentally, especially when you factor in the dizzying heights, people are flocking to the sport as an escape from boring day-jobs.

If rock-climbing isn’t your thing, and if you live near a body of water, try a wake-boarding class. Love running? Try signing up for an obstacle course race to see how you stack up next to other athletes.

All of these activities have one thing in common: they will get your heart and your mind racing.

3. Join a Group

Sometimes the best way to relieve stress is to lean on a friend. Relying on friends is made much easier when you’re connected by a weekly or monthly activity to do together. In fact, researchers have found that doing activities with friends instead of alone lowers stress by 26%. Working out, performing a hobby, or working towards a goal with other people creates an encouraging environment that is far more conducive to stress relief than a solitary environment.

If you want to reap the benefits of group activity, consider joining an online group. You can check Facebook groups or Meetup to see if there are any communities you’re interested in joining. Running groups, book clubs, and fan groups are great places to start if you want to find your people and relieve some stress while doing it.A whopping 77% of Americans report adverse symptoms stemming from their stressors. Relieving stress is an essential component of a healthy life, so try picking up an extreme sport, purchasing a subscription box, or joining a group the next time you find yourself overwhelmed.

