‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Win Stunt SAG Awards

The stunt performers and coordinators from “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Mandalorian” are this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards® honorees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles, it was announced today during the first half of the official PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show by 27th SAG Awards Producers Jason George (Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy) and JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill, Poltergeist).

The Stunt Ensemble Honors commend work within the stunt community during 2020* and recognize stunt performers and coordinators. Nominees, as chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees, were announced on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Balloting closed at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until the moment they were revealed.

*SAG Awards Eligibility Period: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021 The recipients for this year’s Stunt Ensemble honors are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE MANDALORIAN

