Style Your Sprinter Van With These 6 Accessories

Van road trips are becoming more and more popular for avid outdoor enthusiasts these days. It makes sense, standard RVs are far too expensive for most buyers and a multipurpose vehicle is far more practical in the long run. Sprinter vans are a popular choice due to their customizable nature, but it takes a bit of research and know-how to get them set up for the perfect road trip. The advantage of vans is that you can decorate and accessorize them however you want, you just need to know what kind of sprinter van accessories will meet your needs and make your road trips that much more comfortable. If you’re looking to customize a sprinter van, check out these six essential sprinter van accessories to get started.

Bed Frame And Mattress

The first thing you’ll need is a place to sleep. Vans of various sizes can accommodate multiple people or be outfitted for a single person depending on what your needs are. Either way, you’ll need a bed system to install in the back of your van that will fit sleekly in your vehicle. There are fantastic and durable metal frames you can purchase with a mattress to match for your sprinter van. Van camping means you don’t need a tent if you have yourself set up with a comfortable mattress to snooze on. This can make all the difference in making your van feel more like home and a more comfortable place to spend your time overall.

Roof Racks

Road trips and camping adventures mean lots of outdoor activities including biking, kayaking, hiking, and much more! For all of the activities, you’ll need the proper gear and a way to transport it. Vans obviously have a lot of trunk room, but remember that most of your living essentials will be stored back there, including your bed. That means that the trunk is probably not the best place for your bike, kayak, or other activity essentials. Roof racks of various sizes are available for vans that are meant to fit perfectly on top of your van to store any gear you might need out in nature.

Storage Cabinets

Any sprinter van is going to need plenty of storage on the inside to store things like dried goods, clothing, emergency equipment, and cooking equipment. That means you need plenty of cabinets and storage units on the inside of your van to accommodate your living essentials. They can be easily purchased or made by someone handy. However, purchased cabinets for a sprinter van will come measured and outfitted specifically for the vehicle making for an easier installation process. Whatever you choose, make sure you give yourself enough space to store all of things the might need out there on the road.

Straps

When you take a lot of objects and gear on the road, it’s important to keep things secure. Hefty straps made with strong material are another essential tool for keeping yourself, your equipment, and other drivers safe. Sets of straps are available specifically for sprinter vans, but you can also find quality straps at hardware stores meant for securing large pieces of furniture or boxes in a moving van. You can use these to keep loose objects secure inside or outside the van to make sure everything is staying where it needs to stay.

Awning Kits

Preparing for a road trip is as much about safety as it is about finding time to relax. Awning kits are a great way to set up a relaxing place to kick your feet up once you’ve found a spot to settle for the night. Awnings create shade and make for a great location to eat, enjoy a drink, or simply relax and enjoy the views of nature. Check out the options for awnings and awning kits available for sprinter vans to make your van the perfect camping vehicle for impromptu trips into nature.

Windshield Sunshade

Vehicles can easily heat up in the sun without the proper protection. You never know where you might end up, and if your van is in direct sunlight for most of the day it’s going to be hot in there by the time you’re ready for sleep. A windshield sunshade will deflect UV rays and keep them from warming up your vehicle to excess.

These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sprinter van accessories and camping gear. Van travel is becoming more and more popular among outdoor enthusiasts, and the gear available is expanding rapidly. These are just a few of the essential accessories to consider adding to your van, but it’s only the beginning. Use these as a jumping off point to make your sprinter the perfect outdoor activity machine.