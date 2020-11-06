Stylish in the City – Finding the Perfect Haircut at My Darling Ivy

There is nothing like a haircut to make you feel good about yourself. In this crazy world getting good vibes running through your veins is crucial. In the heart of New York City you will find your happy place at My Darling Ivy.

Co-owners Manny Rolon, Mark Bustos, and VJ Moscaritola along with a talented team of stylists are making hair magic happen on a daily basis. To walk into the doors of My Darling Ivy (444 W. 17th Street) is to enter a realm of art, love, and passion.

The salon is incredibly cool and hip. And most importantly right now their set up is socially-distanced appropriate. All health measurements are in place including high-tech sanitation machines and appropriately placed stations. The curated art on the walls is as beautifully placed as the COVD-conscious set-up. For those who have just found a level of comfort to venture out for beauty services you could not find a better place to get what could possibly be your first pandemic haircut.

Feelings of comfort and ease blend perfectly with this sophisticated salon. And, it something the team here has worked hard to achieve. Having only opened doors shortly before the world turned upside down, there was initial concern about business. But their ambitious work model and creativity has kept their salon strongly surviving and thriving. From word of mouth client referrals they continue to grow. Even their presence in the neighborhood has been felt and appreciated. These are artists in business making a true difference in the city.

“It’s been really cool watching how many people are coming in that are actually making it better (during this time),” says Rolon. “It’s a relief…our team has stayed so tightly knit. It’s almost like everyone is even more supportive of each other. If one of us falls all of us fall, so we’re not letting it fail.”

This strong commitment has created a sense of pride when you sit in a chair to get styled. Even a simple trim will create bliss. You cannot leave My Darling Ivy without feeling a sense of euphoria. Cuts are truly fantastic, color sessions are dynamic, and the smile you leave with is simply priceless.

This is truly one of the best salons you will visit because it is a slice of New York City. Places like this are what make this great city of ours so special.

For appointments and more information on services please visit their website here.