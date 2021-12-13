Sublime Travel with ROAM Luggage and Their Incredible Backpack

For globetrotters and city dwellers or even for nature lovers, there is one new backpack on the market that will be life-altering experience.

To get the most sublime satisfaction look no further than ROAM luggage’s latest creation – their incredible new backpack collection.

This is not an ordinary piece, though, that you could get at any store on the market. This is craftsmanship and superb quality that outshines any of the competition. This is the ultimate luxe bag.

And certainly, this is not your boring black. Bright and beautiful colors make it the fun way to travel and to simply get around. Customize your color pattern to create a blissful look any given day. It’s a bespoke way to get around in style with incredible details in stitching to exquisite draping of the bag.

Other incredible features that we love include

antimicrobial lining, a trolley pocket in the right spot, and a hidden water bottle compartment. Even the fact that bags are handcrafted in the USA from recycled and eco-friendly materials will have your heart soaring in delight.

To purchase a ROAM backpack, it’s almost like playing the very best of games done in five easy steps.

First you select from three options: The Downtown ($275.00) that is 16.5”h x 11”w x 4”d; The Metropolitan ($295.00) that is 17.25”h x 12”w x 6”d; and The Continental ($350.00) that is 17.75”h x 14”w x 8”d.

From there you choose a front panel color with options of Kyoto Black, Venetian Green, Cornwall Slate, and Rio Red. You then select a back panel color followed by a side panel color. Last steps include a color choice for the handle and straps.

With such bountiful patterns you find nothing but smiles during this easy and seamless process that makes you feel so regal knowing that this bespoke bag was made to your exact liking.

In particular, the selection of The Continental is a superb choice that will leave you ecstatic. Perfect for a holiday gift for your family member traveling to see you or for a year-round present to yourself that will bring such incredible moments to all of your business and personal travel.

We truly love this product that showcases an exterior 15″ laptop pocket; additional external zipper side compartment, and even a 11″ long key fob that allows use of keys without removing backpack.

Simply not enough great words can be said about what we consider to be the best backpack on the planet.





The high-density foam padded backpack straps produce comfortable wear for extended periods of time and there is also the grand fact that this all-weather bag is water-repellent and highly durable. We walked around in the rain and ran around in airports. It simply never let our high standards down.

ROAM is also the only company in the world that allows you to custom design your bag, try it for up to 100 days, and return it if you are not completely satisfied, even though you have customized it.

