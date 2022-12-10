Off Broadway

Submissions Opened for Abingdon Theatre Company’s 3rd annual Virtual Festival of Short Plays

The deadline to submit is Monday, January 9, 2023 for The Virtual Festival of Short Plays, set to take place February 23-24, 2023. It is Abingdon Theatre Company’s mission to produce brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Abingdon’s Virtual Festival of Short Plays is set to provide a platform for underrepresented voices across the country to submit their new works for development and outreach in the New York theatre community.

Submissions should be no longer than 40 pages and written by BIPOC individuals.Please send all scripts to Kate Bell, Abingdon’s Artistic Associate, at kbell@abingdontheatre.org.

