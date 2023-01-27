Submissions For Short New Play Festival Open

Red Bull Theater’s Short New Play Festival returns on Monday, June 26, 2023. Six brand new short plays will be selected from an open-submission process and presented in staged readings alongside two new short plays by commissioned writers, Craig Lucas (Reckless. Prelude to a Kiss) and Heather Raffo (9 Parts of Desire). This year’s theme? Forbidden Love.
Red Bull is looking for work with classical inspiration. The words Forbidden Love are just a jumping-off point for creative thematic juices. Review their Mission and take a look through their history of Readings and Productions to see the kind of work Red Bull has done. Respond to a play they’ve produced or choose a classic of your own to adapt. You might riff on a classical character, borrow a classical setting, or be inspired to create a brand-new style of dramatic verse. Finding inspiration from classics beyond the traditional Western canon is welcome. We hope you will be in dialogue with classical theater in a multitude of creative and surprising ways.
Using the theme Forbidden Love, write a short play that:
-
makes use of heightened language, and/or is in conversation with a classical theme, style, or story from any cultural tradition.
-
is no more than 10 minutes in length.
-
is self-contained with a beginning, middle, and end.
-
is an original, unpublished, and never previously produced new work.
Plays will be selected based on:
-
Excellence of the work.
-
Relevance to Red Bull Theater’s Mission.
-
Incorporation of the theme Forbidden Love.
-
Utilization of the classical conversation/heightened language guideline above.
There is a $10 submission fee.
Submission fees partially offset open submission processing costs, commissioning fees, and other expenses.
Submissions close 12 Noon Et on Monday, April 3, 2023.
SELECTED PLAYWRIGHTS…
-
will receive a staged reading of their submission as part of the festival on Monday, June 26, 2023, performed by an ensemble company of some of New York City’s finest actors.
-
will receive a commissioning fee of $400
-
will receive a travel reimbursement of up to $400 to attend the festival rehearsal and performance on Monday, June 26 in New York City.
-
will be consulted on choices for the shared ensemble cast.
-
will have final script approval.
-
Scripts may not exceed 8 pages (excluding the title page and character page) with 1-inch margins all around in Times New Roman font size 12pt. When read out loud – including stage directions – the play must not exceed 10 minutes in length.
-
Scripts will only be accepted via electronic submissions in PDF format only. Please use the exact title of the play as the name of your PDF file.
-
Playwright’s name and contact information must be on the title page ONLY. The title page will be removed for adjudication to “blind” the selection process.
-
No exceptions will be made to the submission deadline.
-
Due to the volume of scripts, we are unable to comment on any submissions.
-
If you have been selected for 3 previous Red Bull festivals, bravo! However, to make room for new voices, you are no longer eligible to submit.
Create the classics of tomorrow.
Questions? Contact Nathan Winkelstein at nathan@redbulltheater.com.
