Successful ERC20 projects: Is it possible to invest in Utility? – TWIM token

“There is a belief,” experts from the TWIM token said, “that only coins that can be used as a means of payment are suitable for investment.” In other words, does the market single out the cryptocurrency that replaces fiat money and is used in calculations?

If we divide this industry based on this principle, then in fact we will get only a few coins that meet these requirements. These are projects that have, first of all, their own blockchain, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple.

Others use the blockchain of existing coins. And, as the real market map shows, they can be successful and interesting in terms of investment, which means that the attractiveness of crypto projects is not at all defined by the blockchain.

“The most popular standard that successful tokens operate on is ERC20. First of all, it allows to create it quickly. Secondly, to provide the crypto project with an internal payment unit for easier and more convenient access to the service,” said the developers of the TWIM token.

ERC20 is an Ethereum protocol that makes it possible to generate tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. It was created with the sole purpose of providing support and interchangeability. This means that they can work in the same Ether ecosystem, be quickly exchanged, use unified tools and storage methods.

“The main difference between Ethereum-based tokens is that they use a unique address format, and transactions are carried out using the parent network,” say experts from the TWIM token, “they are not stored on cold accounts but exist inside the contract on the principle of an autonomous database.”

The development of the protocol has opened up wide opportunities for new solutions in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, this stimulated companies to enter the digital market and attract investments through their own Utility-tokens.

ERC20 crypto projects that succeeded

This protocol is used by Tether USD (USDt), USDC, GALA, ChainLink (LINK), HEX, MATIC, and many others. Their market capitalization is estimated in billions of dollars. And since such a protocol is a unified way to integrate into the crypto chain, the TWIM broker also chose this protocol when creating the Utility for its service.

What is the reason behind its success, and why do some projects succeed, while others are not able to enter the listing?

Everything is quite simple. Investors are attracted by ideas, not by the blockchain. If there is nothing behind the project, then the code doesn’t influence anything.

For successful development, it is necessary that the token has a practical application. If it is useful, if the service it serves is popular, then the cost and number of holders and the community itself will tend to grow.

TWIM token: Most successful investments are useful projects

Tokens created for the internal use in the service are called service tokens, or Utility. For example, large exchanges have their own analogues of coins — Binance Coin, OKB (OKEx), UNI (Uniswap), Huobi Tokens, or NDX (Newdex).

New projects create their own tokens to attract investments, for example, TWIM.trade is a broker in the crypto market, which will launch an investment management service in 2022. TWIM will grow proportionally with the development of the service.

It is currently listed on Uniswap and has attracted thousands of dollars of investment in a week.

Similar to large exchanges, the TWIM token is a symbiosis of a utility tool and a mean of payment. It can be sold, bought, and exchanged.

The broker itself burns 10% of the profit to increase its value in the market. And actually, such startups are the most promising in terms of investment this year.

This is the year of useful projects. And before buying anything, it is worth studying what idea is behind it and how it will develop. At least look at the project’s Road Map, what stages the company is preparing to go through and what goals it sets for itself.