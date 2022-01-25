Suffolk Theater presents Frankie Avalon on Saturday, February 26 at 8:00PM.

If you can’t remember a time when Frankie Avalon wasn’t a part of your life, you aren’t alone. This talented performer can look back on a career that spans three generations of music, motion pictures, and television – proclaimed a “Teen Idol” and appearing on just about every top variety show, guest-starring on numerous dramatic series, and starring in several of his own specials.

With a long string of Gold Record Million-Seller singles and albums, his music became one of the defining sounds of the “Pre-Beatles” Rock and Roll. He had 31 singles on the U.S. Billboard chart from 1958 to 1962; and in 1959 alone, he had 6 solid hits that were in the top 40 including “Venus” and “Why”. However, he was never one to settle for one career; Frankie’s 30 motion picture credits are quite amazing too. He starred in the highly successful “Beach Party” film series; had dramatic roles in “The Dark”, “The Alamo”, “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”, “Guns of the Timberland”; and even performed comedic roles in “Skidoo”, “Sail a Crooked Ship”, “I’ll Take Sweden”, “Ski Party” and “Sergeant Deadhead”. In his film for Columbia Pictures “The Take” co-starring Billy Dee Williams, Eddie Albert and Vic Marrow, Frankie showed not only his dramatic ability, but also his capacity for working “against type”.

Frankie has played to sold out houses in the best rooms in every major city in America including The Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Hotels in Miami Beach, Rainbow Grill and Copacabana in New York. Frankie has become one of the few international entertainers that is loved world wide and he has toured where other artists might not be immediately accepted. His appearance at the International Festival of Stars in Romania marked only the second time that an entertainer from the United States had performed in that Iron Curtain country since World War II. Although Avalon loves making movies, his soul is fed by live audiences.