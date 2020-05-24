Suicide at Manhattan Plaza Why is it Not Being Reported?

Did anyone hear about the suicide at Manhattan Plaza? It isn’t being reported in the news and I find that troubling. I did find some reports of this on facebook.

May 24 at 9:21 PM ·

We are deeply saddened to hear of a death by suicide at Manhattan Plaza this evening. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.

I am a member of an on-line newsletter for Hell’s Kitchen called Nextdoor. A day ago this was posted. “I was out walking my dog. I saw a bunch of police cars and ambulances and asked a police officer what happened because 10th Avenue was closed and I needed to get home.” They said someone committed suicide. 9th Avenue on 43rd is open but it’s horrifying. Does anyone know more details? It’s so scary.”

The thread went on to say “according to neighbors who spoke to security a man climbed up on the roof, setting off the alarm, and then jumped. He landed on the far East side of the entrance to 484 W 43rd St. As far as I could tell it was a tall, Caucasian male.”

On going the thread stated; “very sad and what’s even more tragic is someone apparently who witnessed it, took photos and posted them….what kind of world do we live in? This makes me cry…. I have tried to find the pictures to find out what was going on as this was not showing up on any news feed.

From the thread, I know it happened sometime around 5:30 on Sunday, he was a resident, his name has not been released, he had a dog and possibly jumped with the dog.

I write about this because suicide seems to be on the rise since March 12th and yet we are not talking about this. Mental health is fragile and there is help. If you know of anyone who is struggling click here for guidance.

We need to keep our first responders in prayer as psychological risks to hospital staffs grow as at least four have been reported to have died by suicide.