Corrections on Suicide at Manhattan Plaza.

I need to correct this article. Since writing this I have found out more facts and am hoping to rectify my inaccuracies. I wrote this article because I couldn’t and still can’t believe that it has not been reported. This was a tragic event, that affected many. Suicide is at an all time high and I wanted to shed some light on this. The man who tragically passed away was not a resident. He was a dog walker for one of the residents and the dog is fine.

Carol Hollenbeck wrote me and stated “I live at Manhattan Plaza as you know, the poor man who committed suicide in the tenth ave’ building was not a resident. He did not live here. He was dog sitting and the dog was not with him when he passed. As far as we all know the dog is fine and the resident who was out of town, was called back. I will let you know more soon.”

Another person wrote. “The young man was not a resident of Manhattan Plaza. He was a dog walker for one of the residents. He was the kindest, sweetest, and most generous person you could ever know. He volunteered to serve as security at homeless shelters, worked the food lines at church pantries for the destitute, and gave freely to charity. He loved the theater, sports, and animals. (He did NOT leap to his death with a dog.) He adopted strays, whether horses, dogs or goats, and worked as a carriage driver in Central Park and delighted tourists with the most entertaining spiels about the city he loved. However, he was bi-polar and struggled with severe bouts of depression. His beloved mother died a month or so ago, just as the pandemic was taking hold and it also closed the stables so he was separated from the work and the horses that he loved. It all proved too much. May God rest his immortal soul.”

And the person who posted photos should be arrested or treated as the pariah he or she is.

My heart goes out to all those who knew this young man. I have made the corrections in the article and please if you know someone struggling with depression during this time use the link and numbers to get them help. We all need to be on each others sides at this time.

Thank-you to those who reached out to me, so this story could be corrected.

Did anyone hear about the suicide at Manhattan Plaza? It isn’t being reported in the news and I find that troubling. I did find some reports of this on facebook.

May 24 at 9:21 PM ·

We are deeply saddened to hear of a death by suicide at Manhattan Plaza this evening. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.

I am a member of an on-line newsletter for Hell’s Kitchen called Nextdoor. A day ago this was posted. “I was out walking my dog. I saw a bunch of police cars and ambulances and asked a police officer what happened because 10th Avenue was closed and I needed to get home.” They said someone committed suicide. 9th Avenue on 43rd is open but it’s horrifying. Does anyone know more details? It’s so scary.”

The thread went on to say “according to neighbors who spoke to security a man climbed up on the roof, setting off the alarm, and then jumped. He landed on the far East side of the entrance to 484 W 43rd St. As far as I could tell it was a tall, Caucasian male.”

On going the thread stated; “very sad and what’s even more tragic is someone apparently who witnessed it, took photos and posted them….what kind of world do we live in? This makes me cry…. I have tried to find the pictures to find out what was going on as this was not showing up on any news feed.

From the thread, I know it happened sometime around 5:30 on Sunday. Ironically some of this has played out like Dear Evan Hanson.

I write about this because suicide seems to be on the rise since March 12th and yet we are not talking about this. Mental health is fragile and there is help. If you know of anyone who is struggling click here for guidance.

We need to keep our first responders in prayer as psychological risks to hospital staffs grow as at least four have been reported to have died by suicide.