Dance

Summer at The Shed

On June 18, The Shed’s free summer programs begin with The Fire Ensemble’s The Revival: It Is Our Duty, a one-night-only performance of original songs written and curated by Troy Anthony in celebration of Juneteenth.

In July and August, join us for this year’s Open Call, featuring exciting new works of dance, music, theater, and movement by emerging NYC artists.

This summer, we are excited to collaborate with Nike to co-produce and present The Trace of an Implied Presence, a multichannel exhibition about contemporary Black dance by Tiona Nekkia McClodden from August 3 – 28, and Summer Sway—featuring weekend DJ sets, dance performances, and specialty cocktails from Cedric’s, our on-site bar—on The Shed’s Plaza on select Friday and Saturday evenings July 15 – August 27.

Dance

