Summer Fancy Food Show Brings Delightful Tastes in Food Business Back to New York with Foodgod and More

After a pandemic pause, Fancy Food Show returned in grand style in June to it’s home in New York City.

The business of food was good at the annual conference that sets a positive and productive tone for the industry.

The Specialty Food Association has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today’s Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.

Foodgod celebrated the with a special appearance at the Cookie Pop and Candy Pop booth, where he has his hands full with the delicious popcorn treat. Foodgod known for his presence on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has evolved to become the biggest food influencer on social media and worldwide, officially and legally changing his name to Foodgod.

Hundreds of fans gathered around the booth to meet Foodgod and try his favorite flavors, grab a selfie and photos of their favorite food expert.

Flavors featured will include the new Cookie Pop Popcorn Nutter Butter® made with real Nutter Butter® cookie pieces, Cookie Pop Popcorn OREO® made with real OREO® cookie pieces, and Cookie Pop CHIPS AHOY® made with real CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces. For Candy Pop, exciting flavors will include the recently debuted Candy Pop Popcorn SOUR PATCH KIDS® made with SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz, which has become one of their latest best-sellers and in-demand product flavors, the latest collaboration with Mondelez Candy Company. Plus, signature brand favorites inclusive of Candy Pop Popcorn TWIX® made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop Popcorn SNICKERS® made with SNICKERS® Pieces, Candy Pop Popcorn M&M’s® Minis made with M&M’s® Minis candy and Candy Pop Popcorn BUTTERFINGER® made with real BUTTERFINGER® candy, plus special edition flavors for Halloween and the Holiday 2022 season, inclusive of Cookie Pop Popcorn OREO® Halloween edition featuring orange drizzle, Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Cookie Pop and Candy Pop are sold at retailers such as Kroger, ShopRite, Publix, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Stater Bros, Ralphs, and many more, as well as www.cookiepopcandypop.com.

As part of SNAX-Sational’s ongoing partnership with Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their work with Children’s Hospitals around the United States, all Candy Pop and Cookie Pop flavors benefit the foundation through a portion of all sales. Follow online at @cookiepop_candypop for more brand info and @ryanfoundation for updates on the organization’s work. The holiday flavors were also showcased which support this initiative in a larger way, and will once again host a large fundraising drive on Giving Tuesday this Fall 2022 with Ryan.

Attendees also had an opportunity to try SNAX-sational’s Pasta Snacks’ Penne Straws, available in Marinara, Lemon Garlic, Mac n’ Cheese, Sweet Pepper and Cinnamon Churro flavors. Find out more at @eatpastasnacks

Photo courtesy Startraksphoto.com / Michael Simon