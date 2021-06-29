Summer Fun

This summer so much fun is taking place from Manhattan to the Hamptons. There is much to celebrate as we embrace life fully again in 2021.

The HamptonsFilm Summer Docs Screening of “Summer of Soul” took place on Saturday, June 26th in East Hampton. Guests included Alec & Hilaria Baldwin, John & Justine Leguizamo, Anne Chaisson, David Nugent, Randy Mastro, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, Lilly Hartley and more. Sips of Dano’s Tequila cocktails were enjoyed at the lovely afternoon bash.

Then coming up, The White Room Gallery, which was voted the best gallery in the Hamptons at Dan’s Papers “Best of the Best”, will be presenting This Is Different, a solo exhibition of large scale works by abstract artist Linda Colletta, whose work can be found in the private collections of Justin Bieber, Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York Presbyterian, and 277 Fifth Ave.The exhibition will be on view from July 12th to July 18th with an artist reception on July 13th from 5-7pm.

This Is Different will include a new body of work from Colletta’s Drop Cloth collection where she intricately weaves together the industrial, the found and the ephemeral in a candidly organic method. The exhibition will feature works including A Cup of Something Frothy, Blue Jeans I & II, and Queen of the Night.

Cannonball Productions will bring their nationally-touring hard seltzer festival like no other, called Seltzerland to Brooklyn this summer. Attendees are invited to participate in fun and games while sampling over 100 flavors of hard seltzer on Saturday, August 7th at Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.) in Greenpoint. This festival was originally due to come to town in May 2020, but after the pandemic hit, Cannonball Productions reimagined the event, bringing it to golf courses from coast-to-coast. Now Seltzerland is coming indoors and to the Big Apple for the first time ever. Tickets, which begin at $42 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting here.

In the Hamptons, Dan’s Taste will take place on several days over the season. Highlight moments are Grill Hampton on August 19 and August 20, and Taste of Two Forks on August 21 and August 22. The three unique new flavors of LaCroix are all inspired by summertime will be featured at the event. They include: Beach Plum a luscious fruit native to the east coast, Black Razzberry, a sweet twist of blackberry and raspberry flavors and Guava São Paulo inspired by the vibrant tropical delicacy – guava.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show, one of the country’s most prestigious hunter-jumper horse shows and a culminating event of the Hamptons’ summer season, is set to return, August 29-September 5. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of last year’s show, this year’s 45th edition of the Classic is ready to welcome back the nation’s best horses and riders who will compete for prestigious titles and more than $800,000 in prize money.

Each year approximately 50,000 people – including many A-list celebrities – come to watch the nation’s best equestrian athletes compete at the Hampton Classic. The world-class event showcases more than 1,500 horses competing in 200 hunter, jumper and equitation classes. There are classes for horses and riders of all ages and abilities ranging from leadline all the way up to grand prix show jumping. The Hampton Classic also hosts classes for riders with disabilities.

Sipsmith, the Official Gin of The Championships at Wimbledon, announced that the limited edition release of Sipsmith Strawberry Smash will be in the U.S. Capturing the essence of British summer sipping, Sipsmith Strawberry Smash is distilled using real Wimbledon strawberries from the 2020 harvest from Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, England, the exclusive grower for the Championships. In the absence of The Championships last year, these meticulously grown strawberries were instead used to celebrate the partnership between Sipsmith and Wimbledon, creating a first-of-its-kind gin.

And, finally if you are in the North Fork here is restaurant pick of the week. The astonishing magic found in French cuisine is once again to be experienced this summer in the East End. Demarchelier Bistro is celebrating the season in style at their newest location in Greenport, New York. Situated in the charming shopping village, the latest incarnation of the former Upper East Side restaurant pays tribute to all the charms and sophistication of France with a unique American twist.



Please support local business and enjoy these amazing summer happenings.

Cover art by Chloe Grifkins/HamptonsFilm