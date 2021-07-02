Summer Health and Beauty in July

July is here and there is no better month to find some best for your bang beauty and health products.

EiR NYC, the clean,chemical-free, and therapeutic-focused luxury skin care brand created for active bodies and mindful spirits, is celebrating the joys of summer and healthy movement with a limited-edition collaboration showcasing five sun care essentials and a tote bag with specially-designed packaging by three artists. The series launches in limited quantities exclusively online, beginning with featured artist Dalek and followed by Demi Boelsterli in July and Velia De Iuliis in August.

We love the way the Surf Mud Butter has a silky finish without being sticky. And the Sunset Oil makes your skin feel divine. Four key oils including coconut and jojoba along with an array of plant extracts restore your skin after a day in the sun. It is especially key to note that sensitive skin reacts perfectly to the product. This is the perfect kit to get this summer and celebrate art at the same time.

For the ultimate summer refreshing scent try Montblanc Explorer Ultra Blue. While it is labeled as a men’s fragrance it can be stated that it is stunning enough that it can classified as unisex. Both men and women will love the Citrus Marine Wood undertone that fits Montblanc’s irrepressible spirit of adventure and exploration. A spritz of this awakens your spirtis and helps celebrate summer in style. Explore the love for the season with this.

Available at Macy’s nationwide and on macys.com. (3.3 fl. oz. $98 / 2.0 fl. oz $78 / 1.0 fl. oz. $60).

Feel the ultimate level of cleanliness this summer with CelleRx. This is a spray that does it all. Dermatologist-recommended and gentle enough for daily use, CelleRx contains 100% pure hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a naturally occurring compound also produced by your immune system.

We love the way it replenishes your look without any sting or harsh reaction. Originally formulated with dermatologists and plastic surgeons in mind, CelleRx accelerates healing time and calms sensitive skin post-cosmetic procedures.

For those that are especially sensitive this summer season and feeling oily and oversaturated from all the extra sunscreen there is no greater recommendation. Powered by natural antimicrobial and healing properties, our all-natural facial mist deep cleans your skin while removing microorganisms and bacteria. Combat redness, irritation and blemishes – all without stripping away your skin’s moisture.

And, lastly we truly love Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Spray. Dermatologist developed to Prevent Odor on underarms and feet, the product is powered by a fruit-based glycolic acid. Many folks have switched to natural deodorants over the years and this is a fantastic fit for those who are looking for aluminum-free options. An innovation in odor prevention, this skin microbiome-friendly blend of fruit acids and botanical extracts provides a new and effective way to spray-away and prevent odor all day on underarms and feet.

The line is 100% non-toxic and pH Balanced. We especially love the line’s Anti-Odorant Pads that come in super sleek packaging that fits perfectly in your beach bag. Available online and Amazon.

Happy summer. Here is to feeling beautiful all season long.

Cover art by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash