Summer Movies NYC

Just in time for Father’s Day, The Intrepid Summer Movies Series their FREE summer movies series, presented by Bank of America, takes place under the stars on Intrepid’s Flight Deck. Doors open at 7:30pm, and the films starts at sunset, weather permitting.

June 28: TBD

July 19: First Man (2018)

August 16: Community Choice Pick

In Bryant Park:

June 17: Big Daddy (1999)

June 24: Audience Choice

July 1: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

July 8: Carrie (1976)

July 15: Bad Boys (1995)

July 22: Coming to America (1988)

July 29: Goodfellas (1990)

August 5: Anchorman (2004)

August 12: Audience Choice

Seaport Cinema, Rooftop at Pier 17, Manhattan

July 1: The Sandlot (1993)

July 8: Fool’s Gold (2008)

July 15: Finding Nemo (2003)

July 22: The Waterboy (1998)

July 29: Shark Tale (2004)

August 5: Moana (2016)

August 12: The Last Song (2010)

September 2: Hook (1991)

September 9: 50 First Dates (2004)

Hudson Riverflicks NYC Films, Hudson River Park, Pier 63, Chelsea

July 10: The Warriors (1979)

July 17: When Harry Met Sally (1989)

July 24: Moonstruck (1987)

July 31: Do the Right Thing (1989)

August 7: Tootsie (1982)

August 14: The Last Dragon (1985)

August 21: Big (1988)

Summer on the Hudson Pier I Picture Show, Riverside Park (at West 70th Street), Manhattan

July 10: O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

July 17: The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

July 24: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

July 31: Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

August 7: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

August 14: Life of Pi (2012)

August 21: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

6/ 17: Movies Under the Stars: Trolls World Tour at Thomas Jefferson Park, Manhattan 8:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Free!

6/18: Movies Under the Stars: A Dog’s Purpose at Twenty Four Sycamores Park (in Twenty-Four Sycamores Park), Manhattan 8:30 p.m.–11:45 p.m. This heartwarming comedy-drama follows a dog as he is reincarnated as different breeds belonging to various owners.

6/19: Screening: SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) at Marcus Garvey Park, Manhattan 3:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Presented by Target and In Association with NYC Parks’ Historic Harlem Parks and Jazzmobile For our 2021 season due to modifications to follow state and local guidelines.

6/19: Movies Under the Stars: Frozen II at Jacob Schiff Playground (in Jacob H. Schiff Playground), Manhattan 8:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.