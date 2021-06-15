MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Summer Movies NYC

Summer Movies NYC

Just in time for Father’s Day, The Intrepid Summer Movies Series their FREE summer movies series, presented by Bank of America, takes place under the stars on Intrepid’s Flight Deck.  Doors open at 7:30pm, and the films starts at sunset, weather permitting.

June 28: TBD
July 19: First Man (2018)
August 16: Community Choice Pick

In Bryant Park:

June 17: Big Daddy (1999)
June 24: Audience Choice
July 1: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
July 8: Carrie (1976)
July 15: Bad Boys (1995)
July 22: Coming to America (1988)
July 29: Goodfellas (1990)
August 5: Anchorman (2004)
August 12: Audience Choice

Seaport Cinema, Rooftop at Pier 17, Manhattan
July 1: The Sandlot (1993)
July 8: Fool’s Gold (2008)
July 15: Finding Nemo (2003)
July 22: The Waterboy (1998)
July 29: Shark Tale (2004)
August 5: Moana (2016)
August 12: The Last Song (2010)
September 2: Hook (1991)
September 9: 50 First Dates (2004)

Hudson Riverflicks NYC Films, Hudson River Park, Pier 63, Chelsea
July 10: The Warriors (1979)
July 17: When Harry Met Sally (1989)
July 24: Moonstruck (1987)
July 31: Do the Right Thing (1989)
August 7: Tootsie (1982)
August 14: The Last Dragon (1985)
August 21: Big (1988)

Summer on the Hudson Pier I Picture Show, Riverside Park (at West 70th Street), Manhattan
July 10: O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
July 17: The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
July 24: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
July 31: Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
August 7: Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
August 14: Life of Pi (2012)
August 21: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

6/ 17: Movies Under the Stars: Trolls World Tour at Thomas Jefferson Park, Manhattan  8:30 p.m.–11:00 p.m.
When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Free!

6/18: Movies Under the Stars: A Dog’s Purpose at Twenty Four Sycamores Park (in Twenty-Four Sycamores Park), Manhattan 8:30 p.m.–11:45 p.m. This heartwarming comedy-drama follows a dog as he is reincarnated as different breeds belonging to various owners.

6/19: Screening: SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) at Marcus Garvey Park, Manhattan 3:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Presented by Target and In Association with NYC Parks’ Historic Harlem Parks and Jazzmobile For our 2021 season due to modifications to follow state and local guidelines.

6/19: Movies Under the Stars: Frozen II at Jacob Schiff Playground (in Jacob H. Schiff Playground), Manhattan 8:30 p.m.–11:30 p.m. Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Column #63 – Ask Bob Blume – Acting Career Tips For Beginners & the Professionals Prep for Summer 2021

Bob BlumeJune 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 9, 2021
Read More

Writer/Director Michael Domino Launches Domino Pictures With Mott Haven-Cash For Keys

G. H. HARDINGJune 9, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 7, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume –Column #62 –Discussing LA-NY-ATL Environment for Actors with Guest, Jacque Pedersen-Schrimscher

Bob BlumeJune 7, 2021
Read More

Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Fighting for Her Life

Suzanna BowlingJune 6, 2021
Read More

Barrington Stage Company Announces a Second Performance For Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert

Suzanna BowlingJune 4, 2021
Read More

Opening Today Welcome New York’s Newest Neighbor: Harry Potter

Suzanna BowlingJune 3, 2021
Read More