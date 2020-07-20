Summer of Beauty

Summer is in full swing and there has never been a better time to find a way to get and feel beautiful.

For great glowing vibes our top pick of the week is 111 Skin’s new Aromatics. The collaboration between medical expertise and modern aromatherapy is a divine combination. Aromatics is a complex blend of essential oils, bioactive extracts and natural scents to create complete wellness.

This collection is the fusion between two experts of industry – cosmetic surgeon and Founder of 111 Harley St. and 111SKIN, Dr Yannis Alexandrides and aromatherapist Michelle Roques-O’Neil – to create authentic and efficacious oils that truly reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

Highlight of the collection includes The Serenity Oil – a calming botanical blend of Jasmine, Orange Blossom and Ylang Ylang, this holistic oil works to soothe the nervous systems to achieve a tranquil emotional and physical balance; and The Vitality Oil – Bergamot, Clementine and Cedarwood all work to promote optimism, relieving physical tension and reducing bodily inflammation while lemon, lime and juniperberry serve to detoxify internal organs and open emotional pathways.

The collection can be shipped from www.111skin.com.

And for that perfect summer kick we are all in for the BABE Wine coming to the rescue with a fun series of wine-infused workouts.

Sip when getting fit with this “Body By Wine” Workout:

15 Push-Ups (each ending with a sip of BABE)

30-Second Partner Planks (one person does the plank, while the other sips wine on your back)

15 Partner Sit-Ups (sit up and take sip from your partner, then go back down)

1-Minute Yoga Break (sit on the floor – inhale, exhale, sip, repeat)

20 Bicep Curls (using BABE cans as weights)

20 Tricep Kickbacks (using BABE cans as weights)

15 Leg Lifts (lay on your side, alternate between a leg lift and a sip of BABE)

1-Minute Plank (while scrolling/double tapping on your phone)

Shavasana

BABE has also unveiled its “Body By Wine” merch collection, an Insta-worthy line of fitness gear including items such as leggings, yoga mats, sweat bands, and resistance bands. The entire “Body By Wine” collection is available now on drinkbabe.net.

Happy summer days to all!