Summer of Events

July is in full swing and the events calendar is hot with happenings.

Last week the Big Daddy Youth Football Camp was held. Coastal Advisors, LLC CEO Rich Big Daddy Salgado and brother Jim Salgado have been hosting the camp now for six years at their Alma mater New Hyde Park Memorial High School. Jim is an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills and Rich has insured NFL players, coaches, general managers for close to 30 years. This year joining us was NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger who himself is from Massapequa, Long Island and played 13 years in the NFL. The camp provides fun and safe ways to play the game of football. Treats after practice with our incredible sponsors like Chick Fil A of Hicksville , Arizona Ice Tea, and LA Bottega Carle Place.

Coming up, Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s Race of Hope returns to Southampton this summer as an in-person experience on Sunday, August 8. The sixth annual 5K race in Southampton Village will be led by Hope for Depression Research’s Founder Audrey Gruss, who will serve as Co-Grand Marshal with East Hampton resident Arthur Dunnam. The pair will take racers on a gorgeous loop around Lake Agawam in Southampton Village. The event has continued to evolve and grow with 750 participants in 2019 and has raised over 1 million dollars for depression research since its inception in 2016. The race will also have a virtual component this year after the success of last year’s virtual race, which attracted hundreds of participants, and runners will be able to sign up and run in their own hometowns. Participants will be able to share their stories through a special interactive live broadcast. Individuals can register here.

enCourage Kids Foundation is hosting their 18th Annual Golf Outing on Monday, July 19. Over 200 sponsors and guests will be joining enCourage Kids at Pine Hollow Country Club and The Mill River Club. After a day on the course, golfers and guests will come together for an award ceremony to celebrate this year’s honorees, Julie Arce of JLL, Rosemarie Krol – CBRE and Tiffany Mizen – IBM. For nearly two decades, the Event Chairs, Hank Celestino – L&L Holding, Neal Garelik – Excel Global Security, Mark LoFrumento – Cool Breeze Air Conditioning, and Robert Speranza – Nouveau Elevator have worked to ensure the event’s success. Sponsors include Cool Breeze Air Conditioning, Excel Global Security, and Nouveau Elevator. The funds raised will provide vital support to children and families nationwide coping with illness and hospitalization. Sign up here.

Having opened to the public on June 16 for a limited 40-day run, NeueHouse is proud to announce Andy Warhol: Photo Factory has been extended due to popular demand. The groundbreaking exhibition of ultra rare photographs by Andy Warhol, will now be available to view until July 30. Furthermore, After Hours, the nightlife event series in celebration of the exhibition open to the public, will continue through to the exhibition’s run. The lineup of immersive events collage LA’s artistic community, offering live music and art, dance, thought-provoking conversations, DJ-fueled revelry, and exclusive screenings of rare Warhol films.

And, Nemacolin, the private resort located in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania, has officially opened The Peak. The Peak is the resort’s year-round playground for all ages and includes inside, outside and poolside dining, year-round pool, fire pits, hot tubs, summer tubing and so much more.

Nemacolin is famously known for whimsical and fun adventures that surprise and delight guests with Real Life Magic, while curating one-of-a-kind, elevated experiences and luxe stays at the resort. The Peak is Nemacolin’s newest luxury collection of year-round swimming, adventures, entertainment, and dining. The Peak is also home to a performance and venue stage where live concerts, shows, and ceremonies will take place for guests, members, and groups. The unparalleled offerings include everything one needs to have a fun-filled getaway.

Happy July!