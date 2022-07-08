Summer of Sensational Sunscreen

With the summer in full swing we took some time to test brands that stood the test of time from sun up to sun down.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 : Calling all city girls and gals! This roll-on application that protects you skin just makes you giggle with joy when you put it on. I mean how smart and it’s the thing we didn’t know we needed until we had.

A sheer, clean skin tint with SPF 30 sunscreen and hydrating skincare ingredients that quickly evens out your skin tone for weightless coverage and a radiant glow. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, and gluten-free. Available in 14 shades on MilkMakeup.com for $42. Find a shade that matches your skin with ease. We love this!

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen:

Brand ambassador Reese Witherspoon has been proudly promoting this line that we have also taken a small place in our heart for. If you are prone to breakouts – and who isn’t over the summer – this is a must. Protect your skin without issue!

This lightweight, deeply hydrating, and Squalane-rich clean sunscreen is a daily healthy-skin favorite of the stars from coast to coast. Its powerfully invisible formula blends in for all skin tones fast and without leaving a trace, giving you a soft, dewy finish. Available on Biossance.com for $30 (50ml/1.7oz).

JLo Beauty That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer:

Another big star who shines as bright as the sun itself is having us sing loud and proud this summer with her skincare line.

Jennifer Lopez’s luxurious, luminizing moisturizer that blocks UVA/UVB rays, street pollutants, free radicals, and blue light damage does it all while delivering a smoother, dewier, glowier complexion. Instantly, you’ll achieve that Jennifer Lopez glow. Available on JLoBeauty.com for $54 (1.7oz). Get your girl power on and get this!

Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50:

And for you and the whole family try this brand that always proves to be a refreshing product on the market. It protects young to old all while being ever so gentle to your precious skin. You don’t have to be a kid to have fresh skin to look like one!

A baby-friendly, family loved SPF 50 sunscreen that uses 100% mineral, non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing, and formulated with Squalane for extra hydration. Available on PipetteBaby.com for $15 (4 fl oz).

Cover art by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash