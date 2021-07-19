Summer Reading with Leesa Rowland’s ‘The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life’

Get your best life on the beach this summer with this fantastic new book.

Leesa Rowland, author of the best-selling self-help/motivational book Discovering the It Factor within You: Developing Your Charismatic Personality, has announced the release of the sequel titled The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, available now in stores nationwide and electronically.

Charisma is an unseen but powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique, and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess–whether they are aware of it or not. Devoting a little time to connecting with our inner selves, learning what makes us truly special, and incorporating this magnetic quality into our personality can have untold benefits on our lives. The Charisma Factor is the ultimate handbook that unlocks the mysterious formula for charm and influence. Whether you’re someone who lives in the spotlight, or you’re a college graduate just starting out on a career, this book will improve the way you communicate and interact with others. Packed with useful lessons and Leesa’s personal tips, The Charisma Factor will be your go-to instruction manual to embrace your individuality, discover your authenticity and empower yourself like never before.

uthor Rowland explains this was the “best time” to come out with the book. “I think it’s especially important now and when we’re coming out of the pandemic. I want to help people become the best that they can be. One of the chapters that’s a really strong chapter is about different charismatic personalities, the traits that they have, and their magnetism. It’s like a behavior study really,” Rowland says.

