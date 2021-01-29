Super Bowl Bliss

We need to have some fun. With Super Bowl looking a bit different this year it doesn’t mean we cannot still appreciate one of the best Sundays of the year.

United Way is getting NFL Greats together for a good cause and the ultimate Super Bowl Watch Party. Donate for a chance to win access to the virtual celebration with NFL Legends Franco Harris, John Randle, Donald Driver, Will Shields, Lorenzo Alexander, Donnie Edwards, Steven Jackson, Tony Richardson and more. All proceeds support the NFL and United Way’s Character Playbook initiative that helps middle schoolers build character and mental well-being.

Super Bowl champion, Eli Manning, and TikTok star, David Dobrik, just announced on Twitter that they’ve teamed up with Frank’s RedHot to launch the inaugural Frank’s RedHot: The Big Pour, a fun and interactive challenge where fans can help Eli pour that sh*t on everything including David Dobrik and add some spice to Super Bowl LV.

David Dobrik and Eli Manning have asked their fans to help them reach 100,000 tweets using the hashtag #FranksBigPour before the 2021 Super Bowl. In exchange for reaching this goal, fans will get to watch and cheer on Eli as he pours 100 gallons of Frank’s RedHot on David on social media. To bring this competition home, Eli and David will be doing all of this for a good cause, with Frank’s RedHot donating $100K to a charitable organization they all have a lot of heart for, Tackle Kids Cancer.

And, for creating fun at home there are some extra fun ideas for parties at home.

Belvedere has teamed up with Cocktail Courier to offer a sharp Kombucha cocktail offering, with hints of effervescence and light citrus. A better-for-you option than beer, it is an all-natural cocktail to elevate your Super Bowl viewing experience. No need to source ingredients because it’s all here, starts at $59.99 for a kit that serves 4. Kits that serve 8 and 16 are also available.

For BBQs in the backyard and half-time delights try a quick to the can open of Stewart’s Enterprises Inc’s newest creation. Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is a sugar malt brew-based seltzer that includes three traditional flavors of Root Beer, Orange Cream, and Black Cherry, plus the new Raspberry Lime.

Each can of Stewart’s Premium Spiked Seltzer is 100 calories, gluten free, and vegan, containing just one carb and 1g added sugar depending on the flavor. Stewart’s Spiked Seltzers are sparkling, refreshing and light, with just 5% ABV.

Happy Super Bowl!