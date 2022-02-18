Super Bowl Helps to Show Importance for Streaming

The 2021 Super Bowl was always set to be a huge event as the biggest sporting event in the US, the half time show alone is responsible for a large number of the viewers if not just for the football too and the throwback songs this year brought a lot of excitement. With the most viewed event in recent years coming in 2015 and being on a downhill slump since then, the 112.3 million viewers that tuned in to watch and to bet as players can learn more on this site about different sports betting options, it has helped to show that innovation may be needed for future success.

Whilst numbers are still coming in, it has been suggested that live TV and online streaming were able to grow by 14% over the previous year with Telemundo being a broadcaster for the Spanish audience for the first time in the Super Bowl history and has shown that innovating options for the audience can be important in growing viewership. This is important for alternative events particularly with the likes of esports, the biggest game in the world has been able to pull in similar if not larger numbers every year because of free livestreaming and has been heralded as one of the big reasons for popularity.

<Image here;

Other sports have been looking to move into this space, the Premier League in the UK has partnered with different broadcasters to see how successful change can be with Amazon Prime having bid to secure a number of games per year, but with the cost being so high to secure any broadcasting rights it may be more difficult for the Super Bowl to make this change as it would need very deep pockets to make the purchasing possible.

This may also bring up the question of cost in another regard too – tickets to the Super Bowl can already stretch into the thousands of dollars, there were a wide range of streaming services that offered the option to watch including Peackock, DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu, and more but many of these are regional only for US viewers, and can be much more difficult to access for international fans – with the cost of VPN’s and subscription services all piling on top of each other it could mean the viewership numbers would be even higher if it was made more accessible to this wider audience.

The numbers can’t be disputed though, over 100 million viewers is nothing to shake at, and a great recovery given previous years have seen a bit of a dip as 2019 and 2021 both slumped below that stable number.