Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade

Super Bowl LVI festivities kick off on Monday, February 7 as the AFC and NFC Championship teams are available to media for the first time. The competing team media availabilities will take place virtually throughout the day on Monday, February 7 from the participating teams’ home cities. Nine players from each participating team, alongside their head coach will take part in virtual Opening Night festivities.

Hear exclusive interviews from both teams playing in Super Bowl LVI as the NFL kicks off Super Bowl Week with hosts Rich Eisen and Michael Irvin. Watch Super Bowl Opening Night, presented by Gatorade on NFL Network. Additional coverage on ESPN2.

Fans can get involved by following along on their favorite player’s podium in real time on @NFL Twitter and YouTube. The Cincinnati Bengals podiums will be live on @NFL channels beginning at 10 AM ET. The Los Angeles Rams podiums will be live on @NFL channels beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford’s podiums will also be live on the @NFL Facebook page.

Additionally, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will host FREE fan rallies in their home cities to celebrate their teams before they take the field for Super Bowl LVI.

After the real time action on Twitter, fans can tune-in to NFL Network and ESPN2 for Super Bowl Opening Night at 8 PM ET for a two-hour special highlighting the best of the best moments.  Jeff Saturday and Laura Rutledge will anchor coverage on ESPN2Rutledge will interview the Rams’ head coach, Sean McVay and Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor.

For more information on Super Bowl Opening Night, visit SuperBowl.com.

