Super Cocktail Zoom Happy Hour with Belvedere

Oh, summer in New York City. We are still adjusting to so many temporary things this season. But one thing that is still going strong as we social distance is Zoom Happy Hours.

This week Belvedere served up the drink of the week.

U.S. Brand Ambassador, Brian Stewart, shook us up and cooled us off last night with his magical Belvedere Super Food Cocktail – Avocado.

It is a bit of unconventional drink, but attendees on the digital platform raved about the surprising combo. Palates were pleased as Brian led the session and taught sippers how to make this beautiful and original mixture.

Belvedere Super Cocktail – Avocado

2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Vodka

2 slices Avocado

.5 oz / 15 ml Coconut Milk

.75 oz / 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz / 7 ml Honey Syrup

.5 oz / 15 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

Coconut Chips & Chili Flakes

Shake with ice and fine strain into Collins cocktail. Garnish with coconut chips and chili flakes.

Belvedere is crafted using 100% Polska rye and water from the brand’s natural well. Bottles are all-natural, contains zero additives or sugar, and are certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Quality over Quantity is Belvedere’s newest initiative centered on inspiring, mindful consumption and the celebration of the brand’s all-natural philosophy.

Through Quality over Quantity, Belvedere Vodka encourages consumers and spirits enthusiasts around the nation to pause, live in the moment, and appreciate a quality taste with a natural mindset. Be sure to get Belvedere today delivered to your door through Drizly.