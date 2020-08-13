MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Super Cocktail Zoom Happy Hour with Belvedere

Super Cocktail Zoom Happy Hour with Belvedere

Super Cocktail Zoom Happy Hour with Belvedere

Oh, summer in New York City. We are still adjusting to so many temporary things this season. But one thing that is still going strong as we social distance is Zoom Happy Hours.

This week Belvedere served up the drink of the week.

U.S. Brand Ambassador, Brian Stewart, shook us up and cooled us off last night with his magical Belvedere Super Food Cocktail – Avocado.

It is a bit of unconventional drink, but attendees on the digital platform raved about the surprising combo. Palates were pleased as Brian led the session and taught sippers how to make this beautiful and original mixture.

Belvedere Super Cocktail – Avocado

2 oz / 60 ml Belvedere Vodka

2 slices Avocado

.5 oz / 15 ml Coconut Milk

.75 oz / 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz / 7 ml Honey Syrup

.5 oz / 15 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

Coconut Chips & Chili Flakes

Shake with ice and fine strain into Collins cocktail. Garnish with coconut chips and chili flakes.

Belvedere is crafted using 100% Polska rye and water from the brand’s natural well. Bottles are all-natural, contains zero additives or sugar, and are certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Quality over Quantity is Belvedere’s newest initiative centered on inspiring, mindful consumption and the celebration of the brand’s all-natural philosophy.

Through Quality over Quantity, Belvedere Vodka encourages consumers and spirits enthusiasts around the nation to pause, live in the moment, and appreciate a quality taste with a natural mindset. Be sure to get Belvedere today delivered to your door through Drizly.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Rose Colored Summer Days at Fig & Olive

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 11, 2020
Read More

Enchanting Candlelight Classical Music Concerts

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2020
Read More

BELLA’s Hamptons Cover Party Brings Socially Distanced Summer Bliss to Southampton Social Club

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 3, 2020
Read More

The crucial features to assess before purchasing commercial deli cases

WriterJuly 31, 2020
Read More

Say Good-Bye To Some of New York’s Most Beloved Restaurants

Suzanna BowlingJuly 29, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Linda Purl, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bingo and On The Stage

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2020
Read More

No Bake Treats For The Family

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2020
Read More

No Bake Treats For The Family

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2020
Read More

No Bake Treats For The Family

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2020
Read More